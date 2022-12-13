ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Man injured in shark attack at Hawaii beach

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — A man was injured in an apparent shark attack at a Hawaii beach on Tuesday -- the second such attack reported in the state in the past week, officials said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at Anaeho'omalu Bay on Hawaii's Big Island, the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

A man in his mid-60s was taken to a local hospital following the encounter with a reported 12-foot tiger shark, the department said. It is not known if the victim was a local or a tourist.

The man was in serious condition after getting bitten on his hip and buttocks area, Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV reported.

"Additional warning signs have been put up at various resort properties in the area, as well as by ocean sports operators," the Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement.

This is the second shark attack in the past week in the state. On Thursday, a 60-year-old woman from Washington state disappeared after witnesses, including her husband, reported she was attacked by a shark in Maui, officials said.

The woman was never found after a search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui.

Shark attacks are rare. There were 73 unprovoked incidents recorded around the world last year, according to yearly research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File. Six of them occurred in Hawaii.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

