Picking a baby boy’s middle name can sometimes fade into the shadows as parents strive for the perfect baby name. Whether it’s for a baby boy or a baby girl, middle names offer both lots of space to be wildly creative or to pay homage to family history. When considering a baby boy’s middle name, some parents choose Mom’s maiden name or seek to appease family members hoping for a new namesake. Others prize uniqueness or simply aim for a boy’s middle name that sounds cool when said alongside the first name. They are especially handy when the need to scold arises (“William Bradley Pitt! You come over here this instant!”) or if you dream of your baby boy becoming a bestselling novelist.

7 DAYS AGO