Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move
Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Former Bulls Player Gets Real On Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate: "Jordan Was A Three Dimensional Player"
The never-ending GOAT debate reached new heights in 2020 after Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 10-part docu-series 'The Last Dance' aired, showing how incredible that team was and how Michael tried everything in his hands to become the best player of all time. After LeBron James became a huge...
Steve Smith: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired
Now an NFL Network analyst, Smith gave his take on the Colts' head coach soon after Indianapolis found themselves on the wrong side of history. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit, stunning Saturday and the Colts, 32-28 in overtime, to complete the largest comeback in the history of the NFL.
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Raiders beat Patriots on one of the dumbest plays you will ever see
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
Did Giants get away with late pass interference against Commanders?
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end. The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw a penalty flag and called Washington for illegal formation because they said Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the line.
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Continues To Display Immaturity Despite Best Game Of Season In Week 15
So much for the alleged feud between Pittsburgh Steelers‘ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky and top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. After a supposed locker room dispute during halftime back in Week 4 between the two, it sure seemed as if they were on the same page Sunday when the organization beat the Carolina Panthers for the seventh straight time, 24-16 on Sunday afternoon. Trubisky was able to find Johnson 10 times for 98 yards and the duo connected multiple times on key third downs which was a main contributing factor to the win. It was the first time the pass catcher had a 100% catch rate in his career.
