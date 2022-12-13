Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in OT gave the Vikings the victory and clinched the NFC North division for them in their typical dramatic fashion. The Vikings are 11-3. They're the third team in NFL history with 10 wins of eight points or fewer. The previous league record rally was Buffalo in the 1992 playoffs. The Bills trailed 35-3 and beat the Houston Oilers 41-38.

