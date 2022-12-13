Read full article on original website
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EST
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in OT gave the Vikings the victory and clinched the NFC North division for them in their typical dramatic fashion. The Vikings are 11-3. They're the third team in NFL history with 10 wins of eight points or fewer. The previous league record rally was Buffalo in the 1992 playoffs. The Bills trailed 35-3 and beat the Houston Oilers 41-38.
Even taking the weekend off didn’t help the Seahawks all that much in their playoff chase
The weekend wasn’t a lot better for the Seahawks than the week itself. After two defeats in five days at Lumen Field meant Seattle went from squarely in the NFC playoff picture to firmly out of it, the Seahawks also didn’t get the results they would have liked during their mini-bye, either for the present or the future.
UW edge rushers Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui announce return to Huskies together for 2023
Washington's top edge rushers are sticking together — and returning to Montlake. Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui will forego the NFL draft and play for the Huskies again in 2023, the pair announced together in a video posted Sunday on Twitter. The pass-rushing duo joins quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa in announcing returns to UW this month.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
Seahawks again show they’re not ready for prime time in loss to 49ers
Let's start with a few acknowledgments. 1) Geno Smith's comeback has been one of the most heartwarming sports tales in recent memory. To serve seven consecutive years as a backup, then put up Pro Bowl-worthy stats when the general public thought of him as a mere placeholder between Russell Wilson and the next first-round rookie is astounding.
Kraken have plenty to fix, but anything can happen if they reach the playoffs
You're watching the Seahawks' stock drop at terminal velocity and are scrambling to latch onto another local team. You're intrigued by the second-year stick-and-puck squad, but can't help but note that the Kraken finished with the NHL's third-worst record in their inaugural season. Sure, they are currently 16-10-3 and in...
