Maryland State

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EST

Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in OT gave the Vikings the victory and clinched the NFC North division for them in their typical dramatic fashion. The Vikings are 11-3. They're the third team in NFL history with 10 wins of eight points or fewer. The previous league record rally was Buffalo in the 1992 playoffs. The Bills trailed 35-3 and beat the Houston Oilers 41-38.
UW edge rushers Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui announce return to Huskies together for 2023

Washington's top edge rushers are sticking together — and returning to Montlake. Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui will forego the NFL draft and play for the Huskies again in 2023, the pair announced together in a video posted Sunday on Twitter. The pass-rushing duo joins quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa in announcing returns to UW this month.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks again show they’re not ready for prime time in loss to 49ers

Let's start with a few acknowledgments. 1) Geno Smith's comeback has been one of the most heartwarming sports tales in recent memory. To serve seven consecutive years as a backup, then put up Pro Bowl-worthy stats when the general public thought of him as a mere placeholder between Russell Wilson and the next first-round rookie is astounding.
Kraken have plenty to fix, but anything can happen if they reach the playoffs

You're watching the Seahawks' stock drop at terminal velocity and are scrambling to latch onto another local team. You're intrigued by the second-year stick-and-puck squad, but can't help but note that the Kraken finished with the NHL's third-worst record in their inaugural season. Sure, they are currently 16-10-3 and in...
