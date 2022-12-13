Action-packed gore-fest Violent Night stars David Harbour as a more pessimistic Santa Claus than we're used to seeing. He is a foul-mouthed heavy drinker who has lost all faith in the people of the world due to an ever-growing naughty list. But as well as his dependence on alcohol, this incarnation also brings a dark history to Kris Kringle. The man was once a fierce warrior in desperate need of redemption before he donned the red hat. Although this is introduced to contextualize his ability to fight the bad guys (led by John Leguizamo) similarly to how John Wick is drawn out of retirement, it forces us to ask just how historically accurate this portrayal is to the lore of Santa and his many incarnations.

8 DAYS AGO