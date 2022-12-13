Read full article on original website
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County schools closed Thursday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.
State College
Closings, Parking Restrictions and More Announced with Winter Storm Warning Issued for Centre County
Centre County is now under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and the anticipated snow and ice are causing closings, snow emergencies and highway restrictions. According to AccuWeather, the storm is expected to most likely bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow and...
Winter weather could bring power outages to central Pennsylvania. Tips to plan ahead
If you’re preparing for the inclement weather forecast for this week, here’s some items to consider for your emergency kit.
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
Winter storm barrels toward PA. Take these steps to check your fireplace, space heater
Forecasters warn strong winds could make the temperature feel like 17 degrees Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Here’s some tips to safely heat your home.
abc27.com
Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings, delays for portions of Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania. According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County
Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
State College
Centre officials say ‘no’ to county health department
BELLEFONTE — There will be no Centre County Health Department, at least for the foreseeable future. Michael Pipe, chair of the Board of Commissioners, made the announcement during a recent meeting. “Although we had really compelling information and data on health information within Centre County, as we’ve talked through...
The Daily Collegian
University Park final exams, activities and work canceled
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Forecasted sleet, freezing rain and snow have caused Penn State to reschedule final exams that would have been held on Thursday and cancel activities and work at its University Park campus beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and continuing until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Only employees who perform essential services should report during this time. Final exams scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Friday, and a limited number on Saturday.
therecord-online.com
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
The Daily Collegian
Students reminded to return rented textbooks by Dec. 17
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Due to winter weather, the Penn State Bookstore at University Park campus will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15. The bookstore is encouraging students to take their rental textbooks home with them to mail back if they are unable to return their rented textbooks in person before leaving campus. Rental returns are due on Saturday, Dec. 17.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
Bellefonte’s ice rink to return in 2023 with a new location
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re hoping to skate around Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Christmas season, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. The rink is still returning this winter but it won’t make its official debut until early next year in January. The rink is also moving to a new location within […]
Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
The Daily Collegian
Junyu Zhang selected as Eberly College of Science’s Fall 2022 student marshal
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Junyu Zhang of Chongqing, China, will be honored as the student marshal for the Eberly College of Science during Penn State’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, on the University Park campus. Zhang will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average and bachelor’s...
911 service restored after outage in part of Jefferson County
UPDATE — 911 services have been restored for residents in the southern part of Jefferson County after an outage was reported. The issue mainly affected Verizon customers with landline phones. ORIGINAL STORY: JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in the southern part of Jefferson County are currently unable to call 911 from certain phone […]
