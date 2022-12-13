UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Forecasted sleet, freezing rain and snow have caused Penn State to reschedule final exams that would have been held on Thursday and cancel activities and work at its University Park campus beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and continuing until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Only employees who perform essential services should report during this time. Final exams scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Friday, and a limited number on Saturday.

