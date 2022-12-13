Read full article on original website
Watch FRANCE 24's special programme on Argentina's World Cup triumph
Argentina won a thrilling World Cup final after a penalty shootout against defending champions France on Sunday, handing football legend Lionel Messi the only trophy that still eluded him. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the highlights of the tournament in Qatar and a final match that saw Les Bleus' dreams of consecutive World Cup titles dashed.
World media hail Messi, Mbappé after 'most exciting final' in World Cup history
In the wake of Argentina’s World Cup victory, world media praised the “heroic” efforts of French star Mbappé and ran out of superlatives for Lionel Messi, crowned as the “god of football”. The thrilling penalty-shootout win over France gave La Albiceleste their first World...
Kilde wins at Val Gardena to extend World Cup downhill lead
Reigning downhill champion Kilde finished top of the pile with a time of two minutes and 2.35 seconds in the Italian Dolomites. His third win in four downhill races extended to 89 points his lead in the discipline over Marco Odermatt. The 30-year-old Kilde finished 0.35sec ahead of unfortunate French...
Antoine Griezmann, the ‘Little Prince’ who lit up France’s World Cup
Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps, France’s Antoine Griezmann has undergone a remarkable transformation from free-scoring forward to marauding midfielder, his versatile skills now focused on breaking up the opposition’s play and allowing his teammates to score. The outcome of Sunday’s World Cup final is likely to hinge on his duel with Argentina’s Leo Messi.
Croatia take third place as France and Argentina prepare for football's biggest game
France and Argentina are preparing for the biggest match in the world after Croatia picked up a third-place medal for the second time. Their 2-1 win against Morocco means the Atlas Lions won't become the first African team to finish on the podium, but that doesn't diminish the team's impressive performance in Qatar.
Fears for France as virus spreads – and is enough attention given to players’ mental health?
With fewer than 24 hours left until the beginning of the end of the action in Qatar, there are fears for France as Raphaël Varane and Ibrahima Konaté are the latest players to fall ill. Meanwhile, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as “the best World Cup ever”, and we discuss whether the mental health of players is being properly considered by football authorities.
Spanish lawmakers advance 'menstrual leave' legislation, a first for a European country
Lower house Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would grant paid medical leave to women who suffer from severe period pain, becoming the first European country to advance this type of legislation. Spain's left-wing government said the legislation – which passed its first reading by 190 votes in...
UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules
The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
Japan unveils its biggest defence overhaul since World War II
The Japanese government has unveiled plans to drastically expand its defence capabilities. In what would be the biggest military build-up since World War II, Tokyo aims to double its defence spending over the next five years and install missiles capable of striking an enemy launch site. It's a controversial move, marking another major step away from the country's pacifist constitution that severely limits the use of military force. For more, we speak to Daniel Darling, a senior international military markets analyst.
