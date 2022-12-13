The Japanese government has unveiled plans to drastically expand its defence capabilities. In what would be the biggest military build-up since World War II, Tokyo aims to double its defence spending over the next five years and install missiles capable of striking an enemy launch site. It's a controversial move, marking another major step away from the country's pacifist constitution that severely limits the use of military force. For more, we speak to Daniel Darling, a senior international military markets analyst.

2 DAYS AGO