Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog
TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
KOCO
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
news9.com
1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody
A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police. Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the...
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men
OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
BAPD: Child struck by car, in critical condition after crossing street to see Christmas lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year-old is in critical condition following a crash near Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Church. According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, the child was crossing the street with his family to see the Christmas lights when he was struck. The crash is under...
Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet
TULSA, OK. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a man in with a black powder pistol, according to police. On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Woodrow St. and N. Lewis Ave
9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road. The crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m., according to police. Police...
Stillwater Police Asking For Help In Investigation After Man Found Stabbed To Death Under Bridge
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a gruesome discovery was made less than a mile from the Oklahoma State University campus by somebody who walked by. A man, police identified as 32-year-old Travis Chapman, was found stabbed to death under a bridge in Stillwater. Stillwater Police said the call started as...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Last Meeting of 2022
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning in their last county commissioners meeting of 2022. With it being the last meeting of the year, there were a number of topics on the agenda, starting with an appointment of new deputy Tyrone Chrismon. Laurie Summers, emergency manager, was in attendance...
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
