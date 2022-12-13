ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Comments / 0

 

KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody

A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police. Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Commissioners Last Meeting of 2022

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning in their last county commissioners meeting of 2022. With it being the last meeting of the year, there were a number of topics on the agenda, starting with an appointment of new deputy Tyrone Chrismon. Laurie Summers, emergency manager, was in attendance...
NOWATA, OK
KRMG

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK

