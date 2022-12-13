Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tias pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 14, 2022, a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty after he repeatedly struck a fellow resident of the reservation with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on...
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
mcindependentnews.com
Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County
Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Former felon again sentenced to prison for theft of COVID relief funds
After serving a 70-month prison sentence for armed robbery, a local man will be behind bars again after he received another federal prison sentence for stealing COVID relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon reported.
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
Officials: Man stabs 4 during poker game at Washington casino
A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed four people in a "random, unprovoked attack" at the Last Frontier Casino in La Center.
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
KATU.com
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
‘Someone has to deal with them:’ Reaction to Gov Brown’s death penalty commutations
With just weeks left in office, one of the governor's final executive orders impacts the cases of more than a dozen of the state's most notorious convicted murderers and subsequently, their victims and families.
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
KOIN gets Chase Bank to refund $12K wire transfer fraud
The Drakes immediately notified Chase Bank of the fraudulent wire transfer. But 24 hours later, Chase Bank officials told them the case was closed
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
kptv.com
Salem 16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in grocery store parking lot
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old male is in custody for a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in early December, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were dispatched Dec. 6, at about 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at a Winco in the 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast.
