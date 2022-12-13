ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Dial-A-Carol finishes 62nd year with over 8000 calls

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — UIUC's long-standing Dial-A-Carol tradition finished its 62nd year with 8,328 calls. For seven days in December, students monitor phone lines for 24 hours a day. Anyone who calls in is able to request a holiday carol for the student to sing. This year's event ran...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign.  We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended

WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Devastating Champaign house fire

Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Victims of Tuesday shooting released from hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok. In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released. The two […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston woman accused of drug-induced homicide

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston woman is facing a charge of drug-induced homicide following an investigation into an overdose death. Kaddie Cox is accused of delivering a substance that she knew was fentanyl. The recipient of that fentanyl overdosed on Oct. 10 in the area of Division Street and Jackson Avenue. The investigation into […]
CHARLESTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

