Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
'90s Star Kirk Cameron Cries That His Faith-Based Kid's Book Is Being Banned From Over 50 Libraries
'90s sitcom star Kirk Cameron claimed he was banned as a featured author at over 50 libraries across the public system, in addition to being prohibited from presenting his new faith-based children's book at a storytime event. Cameron was allegedly told his book's contents did not "align" with one library's values, RadarOnline.com has learned. The child actor-turned-writer/producer, along with his publisher, Brave Books, condemned the banning and claimed the refusal was a threat to "our kids" and "this country."The Rochambeau Public Library, based in Providence, Rhode Island, allegedly denied the 52-year-old's request to promote his new book, As You Grow...
Collider
‘Cocaine Bear’: The True Story Behind the Insane New Movie
The 1980s is remembered for an unmanageable amount of cocaine traffic and importation into the United States that would leave a twisted legacy for decades to come, one we still feel today. There have been numerous stories, movies, TV shows, and even songs inspired by the 1980s drug trade, from Scarface to Narcos, and they never get old. Not only are they inspired by actual events, but they are often outrageous and push the boundaries of what is deemed as "normal," either by substantial amounts of money, violence, or drama. They each embody some form of gluttony and are positively engrossing, yet all somewhat similar.
New York Post
Kirk Cameron’s religious ‘story hour’ shot down by public libraries: ‘Not interested’
Actor and Christian activist Kirk Cameron is claiming that more than 50 public libraries have rejected his applications to hold a “story hour” to promote his new faith-based children’s book, accusing them of indulging the “woke left.”. The “Growing Pains” star says he hasn’t been given...
George Newall Dies: ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Co-Creator Was 88
George Newall, who was an advertising agency creative director in the early 1970s when he helped create what would become one of TV’s most beloved and educational children’s titles with Schoolhouse Rock!, died Nov. 30 at a hospital near his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He was 88. His death was announced to The New York Times by his wife Lisa Maxwell, who said the cause was cardiopulmonary arrest. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Al Strobel Dies: 'Twin Peaks' One-Armed Man Was 83 Related Story Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34 The series of interstitial animated shorts that...
Henry Silva obituary
American stage and screen actor who oozed menace in his many roles as the bad guy, heavy or villain
Michelle Obama kicks off 2 nights at Chicago Theater for book tour
Former first lady Michelle Obama made her first appearance of a two-night stop in Chicago to promote her latest book: "The Light We Carry"
'A Dangerous Business' is an entertaining, Poe-inspired murder mystery
In Jane Smiley's latest novel, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," characters Eliza and Jean are determined to figure out who killed their missing colleagues.
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and Career
According to Factinate.com, "Joan Crawford was born a Southern belle in San Antonio, Texas, but her life was nothing like the glamorous romp we know it as today. The star’s real birth name was the far more modest “Lucille Fay LeSueur,” and her parents Thomas and Anna struggled to make ends meet for their young family. Before long, the young girl would know immense tragedy."
oprahdaily.com
Elizabeth Strout’s Lucy by the Sea Is Timeless and Familiar, Like an Old Friend
On the heels of becoming a Booker Prize finalist for her 2021 novel, Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout returns to her iconic character Lucy Barton for her ninth book, Lucy by the Sea, also one of Oprah Daily’s favorite books of the year. Recent widow Lucy finds herself as we all did in March 2020, wholly unprepared for the pandemic. Her ex-husband, William, demands she join him in a rented home in Maine, far from their respective Manhattan apartments. It’s from this removed perspective that Strout tosses us together with these individuals who share two grown daughters, several marriages between them, and a lifetime of history. As they muddle through the days and weeks that made up the early days of the pandemic, so do we. This is a cathartic and gripping novel that explores the depths of our knowledge of others and the lengths to which we will go in order to save the ones we love.
Ars Technica
A Schoolhouse Rock! tribute to honor the passing of its last surviving creator
Ars readers of a certain age grew up in the 1970s and 1980s watching Saturday morning cartoons and singing along to Schoolhouse Rock!, a series of whimsical animated shorts setting the multiplication tables, grammar, American history, and science to music. We were saddened to learn that George Newall, the last surviving member of the original team that produced this hugely influential series, has died at 88. The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, according to The New York Times. The series turns 50 (!) next year.
Comments / 0