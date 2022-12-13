Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi took a photo with 12-year-old Julian Alvarez a decade ago, then linked up for 3 goals in the World Cup semifinal
Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez have led Argentina to the World Cup final. But before they were teammates, Álvarez was a young fan in awe of Messi.
France 2-0 Morocco: World Cup 2022 semi-final – as it happened
After goals from Théo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, France will meet Argentina in Sunday’s final
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Who Is Olivier Giroud’s Wife? The Couple Once Endured a Public Cheating Scandal
During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fans have been slowly beginning to appreciate soccer player Olivier Giroud’s contributions. The French athlete is over a decade into his career and showed how dedicated he is to his sport at the high-stakes event. Article continues below advertisement. When the World...
Piers Morgan's World Cup Prediction Sparks Debate Ahead of Semi-Finals
Piers Morgan is never short of an opinion and his thoughts on Lionel Messi's chances of lifting the World Cup for Argentina has divided his followers.
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
The Jewish Press
Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France
Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
SB Nation
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: World Cup 2022 semi-final – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Argentina will play either France or Morocco in Sunday’s final after a Lionel Messi masterclass blew Croatia away. Scott Murray was watching.
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...
Watch: Julian Alvarez just scored one of the best solo goals of this World Cup
Argentina doubled their lead through Julian Alvarez and a stunning run from the halfway line
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Comments / 0