Bedford, TX

bedfordtx.gov

Upgrades Coming to Central Park Playground

The Central Park playground (1201 Central Dr.) is about to get a much-needed makeover! The new equipment, which was chosen based on being accessible to people of all abilities, will include:. A poured-in-place rubber surface. Ramps with access to ADA compliant amenities. Swing set with two additional ADA swings. Four...
BEDFORD, TX
bedfordtx.gov

The Center Opening Date Announced

The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Bedford Center YMCA will have its soft opening on Monday, January 2. During the soft opening, visitors can take tours, sign-up for memberships, and members may use the facility and participate in group exercise classes. Please note, the YMCA may be putting the finishing touches on the building and equipment.
BEDFORD, TX

