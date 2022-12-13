Read full article on original website
wichitaonthecheap.com
Museums in Wichita
Wichita has some great Museums to visit and Museums are a great way to get out of the house to learn about history. By attending these museums, I have listed, you’re not only supporting the building and their preservation, but you are supporting the community. Who knows, maybe you’ll find out something you didn’t know about Wichita, art, planes, or the Indian tribe that Wichita was named after.
Daytrip getaways: Classic movie’s leg lamp among winter light displays not far from Wichita
Travel a few hours to see colorful attractions in Oklahoma, Kansas City or Branson.
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Public Golf Courses in Wichita
Are you trying to find a place to play golf in Wichita? Whether you’re a golfer or not, hitting the driving range or playing a few rounds of golf is a fun activity to do. Wichita has four main public golf courses available to all with many specials and events, most during the summer.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Cheap Coffee Shops in Wichita
Coffee is great, but it can get expensive. As a college student, I don’t want to spend $5-$7 on a small cup of coffee. Since I’ve been in Wichita, I have been to many coffee shops and trying to decide which one is the most affordable. Here is a list of coffee shops that I have been to that have the cheapest prices and great coffee.
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita
On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
KWCH.com
Towanda neighborhood holiday lights display attracts visitors from across Kansas
Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a private non-profit. Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs...
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Police capture suspect wanted for rural Kansas murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a rural Kansas murder is over. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday police arrested 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana following a standoff in the 1600 block of S. Parkwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On Dec. 2, police reported...
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
KAKE TV
'Extremely frustrating': Inflation creates stress in Wichita food desert
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The co-owner of a Wichita convenience and grocery store in Northeast Wichita says inflation has impacted her business as she does her part to make sure that Kansans with a lack of grocery options have an alternative in her community. Dr. Sandra Watie spoke with KAKE...
KWCH.com
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
wichitabyeb.com
The Sandbox at Derby is officially open
After months of waiting, The Sandbox at Derby is officially open to the public as of today. Located at 2412 N. Rock Road in Derby, the much anticipated 11.2 acre facility will be one of the biggest entertainment attractions just south of Wichita. While there is outdoor entertainment, The Sandbox...
