Wichita, KS

Museums in Wichita

Wichita has some great Museums to visit and Museums are a great way to get out of the house to learn about history. By attending these museums, I have listed, you’re not only supporting the building and their preservation, but you are supporting the community. Who knows, maybe you’ll find out something you didn’t know about Wichita, art, planes, or the Indian tribe that Wichita was named after.
WICHITA, KS
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
WICHITA, KS
Public Golf Courses in Wichita

Are you trying to find a place to play golf in Wichita? Whether you’re a golfer or not, hitting the driving range or playing a few rounds of golf is a fun activity to do. Wichita has four main public golf courses available to all with many specials and events, most during the summer.
WICHITA, KS
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
Cheap Coffee Shops in Wichita

Coffee is great, but it can get expensive. As a college student, I don’t want to spend $5-$7 on a small cup of coffee. Since I’ve been in Wichita, I have been to many coffee shops and trying to decide which one is the most affordable. Here is a list of coffee shops that I have been to that have the cheapest prices and great coffee.
WICHITA, KS
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita

On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
Police capture suspect wanted for rural Kansas murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a rural Kansas murder is over. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday police arrested 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana following a standoff in the 1600 block of S. Parkwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On Dec. 2, police reported...
WICHITA, KS
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
WICHITA, KS
The Sandbox at Derby is officially open

After months of waiting, The Sandbox at Derby is officially open to the public as of today. Located at 2412 N. Rock Road in Derby, the much anticipated 11.2 acre facility will be one of the biggest entertainment attractions just south of Wichita. While there is outdoor entertainment, The Sandbox...
DERBY, KS

