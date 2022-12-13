ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Basketball: December 16

INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break: December 16

INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one of the teams chasing Ben Davis […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State leaves Inaugural Indy Classic with a win

A huge block leading to a big layup from Mickey Pearson. A smooth behind-the-back pass from Jarron Coleman for an easy layup. A steal and outlet pass leading to a slam. The Cardinals made big plays under the bright lights of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis Dec. 17 and left with their third win on the bounce.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy