Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: December 16
INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
readthereporter.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks on upcoming legislative issues at Dentons Conference
Just weeks before she gavels in the Indiana Senate to begin the 123rd Indiana General Assembly, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was a featured panelist Thursday during the 31st Dentons Legislative Conference at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The annual conference is an opportunity for attendees to get a preview...
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
Friday Night Fast Break: December 16
INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one of the teams chasing Ben Davis […]
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State leaves Inaugural Indy Classic with a win
A huge block leading to a big layup from Mickey Pearson. A smooth behind-the-back pass from Jarron Coleman for an easy layup. A steal and outlet pass leading to a slam. The Cardinals made big plays under the bright lights of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis Dec. 17 and left with their third win on the bounce.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What Davidson Coach Matt McKillop Said After Indy Classic Loss to Purdue
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Davidson 69-61 on Saturday during the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, moving to 11-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt McKillop's postgame press conference.
cbs4indy.com
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
