Read full article on original website
Related
Say What, Montana? -50 Degree Wind Chill and More Snow This Week
If you thought dealing with all this snow has been tough, we ain't seen nothing yet. Montana is about to experience life threatening cold, with wind chills as low as -50. Yes, FIFTY BELOW ZERO possible. People traveling early for the holiday weekend might want to consider a backup plan....
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Massive Drug Bust in Southwest Montana Is Something To Celebrate
This drug bust will be a huge help in stopping the distribution of drugs throughout the state of Montana. Montana might seem like an idyllic place with gorgeous views and kind people, but some things under the surface aren't too kind. One problem that Montana has had for many years is drugs. Meth and fentanyl have been running rampant throughout Montana, and law enforcement has been trying hard to crack down on the issue. Now we have some fantastic news.
Bozeman’s Year In Review: Top 5 Biggest Things That Happened.
As the time ticks down on 2022, it's time to take a look back on what ended up being a pretty big year here in Bozeman. It would be easy to discuss all the stuff that we usually talk about, high cost of living, transplants, etc. That's not what this article is about, this is about the biggest and best things that happened in the last 12 months.
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border
Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Can Montanans Expect To Pay Less In The New Year For Vehicles?
The last few weeks, I've spent a lot of time looking at vehicles for sale, and let me just say that it's been very eye-opening. First, I should tell you that I've never owned a brand-new vehicle. My wife and I are one of those couples that don't like big payments, so we've always gone with something that was a few years old and driven it until the wheels fell off. Case in point, my wife's car had almost 350 thousand miles on it when it finally gave up the ghost.
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Experts Offer Advice About Winter Pet Survival in Montana
Frigid temperatures during the winter in Montana can be extremely hard on pets. Experts warn pet owners to stop treating their pets like "little humans." If you're a pet owner, you most likely treat your pet like a member of the family. Some people even dress their pets up in costumes and holiday sweaters to help keep them warm.
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
Which Curse Word Tops The List As Montana’s All-Time Favorite?
Most of us have our favorites when it comes to curse words. And while some of us might be a little harsher than others when it comes to our choice of swears, chances are that almost all of us have sworn once or twice. My dad was a Navy man...
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0