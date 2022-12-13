Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
12-14-22 fdl high school turf stadium project receives significant donation
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a single donor has agreed to match all donations for a new turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School up to $500,000. In January, the school board voted to use $5.3 million of District fund balance to pay for the stadium. But earlier this fall the school board learned the project cost was going to be $6.1 million. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says since that time there has been an active fundraising campaign to meet the added cost. Dr. Fleig says pledged donations total $670,000, leaving a $130,000 difference between the estimated project cost and all funding sources. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says the design phase is about 90-percent complete. He says project bids will be released January 5, with the school board expected to approve bids in February. Construction would begin this spring with the new stadium completed by August 1.
94.3 Jack FM
School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
WBAY Green Bay
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department responded to Chilton High School Monday night for what the sheriff’s office says was a “suspicious incident.”. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wearegreenbay.com
Construction begins on final 6 TitletownHomes, planning underway for future development
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes. Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Announces Head Coaches for 2023 WFCA All-Star Game
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced the head coaches for the 2023 WFCA All-Star Games to be held Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The full coaching staffs will be announced in December, with player nominations to begin January 2nd. The WFCA had...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
radioplusinfo.com
12-13-22 fdl riverfront redevelopment
A consultant reviewing the Fond du Lac Riverfront district says he’s confident a plan can be developed that makes significant improvements that enhance the district. Don Williams, a senior landscape architect with the consulting firm MSA Professional Services , says he realizes it may be hard for many Fond du Lac residents to visualize the Fond du Lac River as anything more than a channel with overgrown vegetation. “I understand that because it’s been that way for a long time,” Williams told WFDL news. “Eventually over time through enhancements and looking at runoff coming to the river maybe there’s improvements that can be made to the water quality, as well as enhacements to the shoreline.” Williams admits one area that needs to be addressed is flooding, something Fond du Lac has experienced more than once, with heavy rain in the summer and ice floe dams in the spring. Williams says there are some areas along the riverfront where innovative stormwater management can occur to help reduce quick runoff during heavy rainfalll. Williams says he is confident that just like many other communities across the state the Fond du Lac riverfront can be transformed into an area where people live, work and recreate. The consulting firm is expected to report back to the city with a plan and recommendations sometime in the spring.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
wxerfm.com
The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
Police presence planned after possible threat at Chilton High School
Law enforcement will be on site at Chilton High School during the school day Tuesday, according to a news release from the Chilton School District forwarded by the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
