A consultant reviewing the Fond du Lac Riverfront district says he’s confident a plan can be developed that makes significant improvements that enhance the district. Don Williams, a senior landscape architect with the consulting firm MSA Professional Services , says he realizes it may be hard for many Fond du Lac residents to visualize the Fond du Lac River as anything more than a channel with overgrown vegetation. “I understand that because it’s been that way for a long time,” Williams told WFDL news. “Eventually over time through enhancements and looking at runoff coming to the river maybe there’s improvements that can be made to the water quality, as well as enhacements to the shoreline.” Williams admits one area that needs to be addressed is flooding, something Fond du Lac has experienced more than once, with heavy rain in the summer and ice floe dams in the spring. Williams says there are some areas along the riverfront where innovative stormwater management can occur to help reduce quick runoff during heavy rainfalll. Williams says he is confident that just like many other communities across the state the Fond du Lac riverfront can be transformed into an area where people live, work and recreate. The consulting firm is expected to report back to the city with a plan and recommendations sometime in the spring.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO