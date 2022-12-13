Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Juneau Planning Commission application period extended
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The full Assembly sitting as the Human Resources Committee has cancelled its meeting scheduled for today to interview Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Planning Commission applicants. There were a small number of initial applicants for the Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and the Planning Commission and some...
ktoo.org
Juneau teachers union declares impasse in contract negotiations with district
The Juneau teachers union has declared an impasse in its negotiations over a new contract with the school district. Discussions will continue in the coming months with the help of a federal mediator. The district’s initial proposal included a pay increase similar to the union’s. But the district also proposed...
juneau.org
Eaglecrest Board Finance Committee To Meet December 15 at 5:30 P.M.
Eaglecrest Board Finance Committee To Meet December 15 at 5:30 P.M. The Eaglecrest Board Finance Committee will meet tomorrow, December 15, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Conference Room 224. The meeting will also be available to join remotely via Zoom. At the meeting, the Committee will discuss the FY...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s nursing home will merge with Bartlett Regional Hospital
Bartlett Regional Hospital plans to take over operation of Juneau’s nursing home. Wildflower Court is the second small care provider to be absorbed by the hospital recently because of a tough market for nursing staff. The long-term care facility has struggled to hire and retain staff since spring of...
ktoo.org
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department
With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer receives Commendation Medal
Capt. Darwin A. Jensen, Coast Guard Sector Juneau commanding officer, awards Chief Petty Officer Brian Wereda the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On August 21, 2022, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Brian Wereda didn’t hesitate to save a...
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said. Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him, according to a statement from the troopers that said Worland was declared dead at the scene.
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
kinyradio.com
Capital Chat 12-02-22
St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church, 11th Annual Holiday Bazaar - Capital Chat 12-02-22 On Saturday, December 03, 2022, St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church will be hosting their 11th Annual Holiday Bazaar, from 9:00am until 4pm. We are located at: 4207 Mendenhall Loop Road, and our phone number is 907-789-5152.
