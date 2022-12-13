Read full article on original website
1520 The Ticket
Amazing 3 Million Light Display An Hour From Rochester
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
wwisradio.com
Local Woman Facing Double Lung Transplant
Local woman Tammy Bullen Fosbinder, she is a long-time resident of Sparta and was a day care worker for 34 years until she had to retire and go on disability. She is now facing a double lung transplant, she is currently on the highest amount of oxygen someone can be on. Once Tammy has her transplant she has to stay in the gift of life house in Rochester for 2 months. In that time her husband David has to stay with her as her caregiver and will not be able to work.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
wizmnews.com
Blue Angels headed back to La Crosse
If you check the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels’ schedule, you’ll notice La Crosse is on the list. The La Crosse Regional Airport posted it’s “beyond excited” to see the flying team headed back for the Deke Slayton Airfest in the summer of 2024 (June 15-16).
wizmnews.com
Snowstorm coming, could impact travel Friday morning in La Crosse and well beyond
A lot of the snow from last week’s storm in La Crosse has melted, but there’s new snow on the way. The National Weather Service La Crosse predicts that the city has a good chance of getting 4-6 inches of snow in the next two days, beginning later Thursday evening.
trempcountytimes.com
Arcadia Post Office Closed
Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims of a house fire are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
winonaradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash Leads to Man Stuck Inside Own Car
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 4:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on US Hwy 53 near Jim Johnson Ln. According to the press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, A Ford Focus and a Dodge Grand Caravan were traveling northbound on Hwy 53 when the Ford Focus began slowing to a stop in order to turn left into a driveway when the Dodge Grand Caravan stuck the rear of the Focus.
