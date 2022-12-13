Read full article on original website
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
TODAY.com
I tried 5 store-bought sugar cookie doughs and one will be my go-to for holiday baking
The smell of Christmas is already in the air. And I’m not just talking about gingerbread, pine and the anxiety-induced sweat of holiday shopping. It’s sugar cookies I’m smelling, freshly baked and iced to perfection. OK, so maybe I’m only smelling this in my own kitchen. And...
Pumpkin Pie Thanksgiving Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip with Nilla Vanilla Wafers and Ginger SnapsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Looking for a delicious dip that everyone in the family will enjoy, young, old and even grumpy Aunt Edna? Look no further, this dip is so easy to make, you can whip it up in about 10 minutes. It can be made a head of time, and last in the fridge for up to 4 days so it's ready to go for when those first guests begin arriving at the house. It's a no bake dip so it doesn't use any precious oven space and it's a great way to use up any left over pumpkin from your baking. I love this recipe for it's simplicity and ease. My daughter made this last year for her Friendsgiving and it was a hit. I like to pair this dip with Nilla vanilla wafers or ginger snaps but graham crackers and apples will also work well.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: The Best Salted Caramel Peach Pie
My mom (and my namesake), Dr. Camille Billingslea, specializes in family medicine. As I was growing up, she worked long shifts at the hospital, which meant that takeout was usually our best friend. When my mom did cook, she’d make leftoverfriendly meals that we could easily reheat if she wasn’t home, like spaghetti, tacos, or beans and rice.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
No-bake chocolate silk pie
Our holidays at home just wouldn't be complete without a dreamy chocolate silk pie. The pie is creamy and decadent with every bite. It has a homemade chocolate graham cracker crust, rich and creamy whipped chocolate filling, whipped cream topping, and chocolate chunked shavings on top. This dreamy chocolate silk is a no-bake pie. Plus, it's simple to prepare. It can be made within minutes, but will need to chill before serving it.
No Bake Desserts: Coconut Ice Box Cake, Great For Any Family Celebration
Coconut Ice Box CakePhoto byStacie Vaughan/simplystacie.net. Icebox cakes are the easiest of all no bake desserts. Made by layering pudding and cool whip with either fruit, nuts, graham crackers or wafers. Then you just place it in the refrigerator until chilled.
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
purewow.com
Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Bourbon Balls
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Behold a no-bake holiday recipe that will win the cookie swap. Just in time for holiday baking season, Rose Levy...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
Candy Cane Shortbread Cookies
We started in mid-December, making various doughs and fillings after dinner, then baking, cooling, cutting, and decorating on the weekends. By Christmas Eve we had tins of assorted cookies ready to be gifted to loved ones. There were at least six varieties per season: seven-layer bars, powder sugar-coated pecan tea cakes, linzer cookies, crispy oatmeal raisin cookies that were more like a delicate tuile, chocolate chip, and, the most festive of all, Betty Crocker’s candy cane cookies.
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
The Daily South
Dairy Queen's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back, Plus A Brand New Holiday Treat
'Tis the season for a treat or two. While Christmas pinwheels, cornflake wreaths, cranberry Christmas cake, classic eggnog, and eggnog french toast casserole are all delicious, Dairy Queen has the answer for when you want a festive dessert but don’t feel like making it yourself. Once again, DQ has...
