ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

30-year-old soldier killed in Fort Stewart shooting from Plum

By Kerry Breen
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

A soldier who was shot and killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Monday has been identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman.

Hillman, 30, was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who had joined the Army in February 2015, the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office said in a statement. In July 2021, Hillman was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the Spartan Brigade, which is based out of Fort Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4tAA_0jhcBLsZ00
An undated photo of Sgt. Nathan Hillman in uniform. Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

Monday's shooting took place inside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex on the military base, which is located near the city of Hinesville. Law enforcement arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. local time. A suspect was taken into custody, but their identity has not yet been released. No information on a motive has been shared, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the Spartan Brigade, said in a statement. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted families and soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division."

Hillman's home of record, the public affairs office said, was Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. He had had one deployment to Afghanistan, and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, and the Air Assault Badge.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base.Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade's building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.
FORT STEWART, GA
TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Army sergeant killed at Georgia base identified as Plum resident

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort...
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy. "I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.The scammer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtae.com

16-year-old boy dead, another young person in critical condition after McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
24K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy