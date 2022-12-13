Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years
Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech
C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
coingeek.com
Hong Kong central bank governor optimistic on virtual currency; South Korean counterpart fazed by FTX implosion
Central bank governors from several countries are in Thailand to share ideas over the role of central banks amid the rising adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets. The central bank executives are hosted by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) under the...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Some 401(k) Plans Starting to Offer Option of Putting Retirement Money Into Cryptocurrency
While many employers and regulators remain cautious, some 401(k) plans are starting to offer the option of putting retirement money into cryptocurrency, writes Anne Tergesen for The Wall Street Journal. Around 24,500 401(k) plans administered by Fidelity Investments began offering bitcoin in their investment menus this fall. Employees can put...
US, world markets rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also...
Brazil central bank grants Google Pay payment institution status
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google Pay has received approval to operate as a payment institution in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, the country's official gazette showed on Thursday, allowing it to initiate payment transactions.
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
cryptobusinessworld.com
YES World Token is launching a utility services portal for thousands of merchants
YES World Token is launching a utility services portal for thousands of merchants. The web service is accessible in more than 80 nations. With this most recent news, holders of YES World Tokens have the option to use the token for a variety of usability and utility services offered in their nations and also can hold it for price appreciation.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Booming Adoption: Central Banks To Adopt BTC As Reserve Asset
It’s been just revealed that central banks from all over the world will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This means a boom for the mass adoption of the digital assets all over the world. Bitcoin mass adoption explodes. An important Bitcoin (BTC) bull said that central banks around...
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
Japan's strict self-defense-only postwar principle is being loosened
cryptobusinessworld.com
Sora Ventures relocates to Taiwan
Sora Ventures, an Asian venture capital firm, has announced that it is relocating its operations to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of "a very crypto-friendly atmosphere." Previously, Sora Ventures had offices in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia. Sora, however, has a very positive outlook on the Chinese cryptocurrency...
UK Government Accelerates CBDC Exploration
The U.K. government will bring forward a CBDC consultation “in the coming weeks.”. The revelation was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in a written statement to parliament on Friday (Dec. 9). The consultation will “explore the case for a central bank digital currency [CBDC] —...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
