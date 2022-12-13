ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years

Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
decrypt.co

Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push

A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
ffnews.com

Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business

A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech

C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
cryptobusinessworld.com

YES World Token is launching a utility services portal for thousands of merchants

YES World Token is launching a utility services portal for thousands of merchants. The web service is accessible in more than 80 nations. With this most recent news, holders of YES World Tokens have the option to use the token for a variety of usability and utility services offered in their nations and also can hold it for price appreciation.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Booming Adoption: Central Banks To Adopt BTC As Reserve Asset

It’s been just revealed that central banks from all over the world will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This means a boom for the mass adoption of the digital assets all over the world. Bitcoin mass adoption explodes. An important Bitcoin (BTC) bull said that central banks around...
cryptobusinessworld.com

Sora Ventures relocates to Taiwan

Sora Ventures, an Asian venture capital firm, has announced that it is relocating its operations to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of "a very crypto-friendly atmosphere." Previously, Sora Ventures had offices in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia. Sora, however, has a very positive outlook on the Chinese cryptocurrency...
PYMNTS

UK Government Accelerates CBDC Exploration

The U.K. government will bring forward a CBDC consultation “in the coming weeks.”. The revelation was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in a written statement to parliament on Friday (Dec. 9). The consultation will “explore the case for a central bank digital currency [CBDC] —...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy