(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants state lawmakers to relegate general election runoffs to the history books. "Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. "We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO