‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected
(The Center Square) – Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a...
Raffensperger calls on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs
(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants state lawmakers to relegate general election runoffs to the history books. "Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. "We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.
Illinois quick hits: Service for late state senator set; new state police troopers; Lottery winner in Prophetstown
Memorial services for state Sen. Scott Bennett will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Bennett passed away on Dec. 9 from complications of a brain tumor. He had served in the Illinois Senate since 2015 and served as chair of the Senate’s Higher Education and Agriculture committees. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is planning on attending the service.
Illinois again leads nation in gun background checks
(The Center Square) – Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks and one legal expert expects the numbers will only increase. FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with...
Illinois quick hits: Deer harvest totals; cold temperatures to set in
First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle. A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond. Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
It's Time Once Again For Eagle Watching Adventures To Begin In Southwest Illinois
ALTON - It won’t be long before the iconic American Bald Eagles return to their winter homes in southwest Illinois so make plans now to take your winter eagle watching adventure to the next level with a guided eagle watching shuttle tour available in Alton and Grafton beginning Jan. 7, 2023.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Announces Prenatal Education Class Dates
O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, including Prepared Childbirth Classes, Breastfeeding Fundamentals, and other education about the amenities and quality care at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Classes are taught by a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infant Center and are open to any mom-to-be and their support person.
Kahoks Lose To O'Fallon At Buzzer 53-50, Wilkinson and Wysinger Lead Collinsville With 13 and 10 Points Each
O'FALLON - Jake Wilkinson and Jamorie Wysinger, the two top scorers for Collinsville, had 13 and 10 points, respectively but the Kahoks missed a pair of three-pointers before the buzzer that would have tied the game as O'Fallon took a 53-50 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night at the OTHS Panther Dome.
