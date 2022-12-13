ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois quick hits: Deer harvest totals; cold temperatures to set in

First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle. A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond. Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
Bettis, Denny Each Score Twice For Kahoks, Roedl Earns First Varsity Shutout As Collinsville Wins Over Edwardsville 5-0 In MVCHA Game

EDWARDSVILLE - Both Tanner Bettis and Eric Denny scored two goals apiece, while goalie Landon Roedl needed to make only five saves in recording his first varsity shutout in goal as Collinsville won a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game over Edwardsville 5-0 Thursday night at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville.
