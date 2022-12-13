ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WBKO

Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
