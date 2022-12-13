Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
iheart.com
Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
iheart.com
South Shore Cheer: Duxbury Carolers Give Door-To-Door Performances
DUXBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In a world of straight-to-door deliveries, you can add the gift of holiday melodies to that list. A group of highly trained singers in Duxbury is offering caroling performances on South Shore porches, and they're getting into character too— all dressing in Victorian-inspired attire.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
iheart.com
Nahant Residents Hold Rally, Protest Town's Plan To Kill Coyotes
NAHANT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A group of residents rallied at Nahant Beach on Sunday to protest the town's new initiative to slash the local coyote population after a number of people were attacked by the predators across the Bay State. The Town of Nahant voted to have expert...
iheart.com
Brockton Senior Works To Save One Of The City's Last Taxi Companies
BROCKTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Brockton senior citizen is working to keep one of the last taxi companies in the city alive that has a big impact on his community. Yellow Cab of Brockton is one of the last remaining 24-hour taxi services still operating south of Boston.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
iheart.com
Dedham Menorah Car Parade, Annual Menorah Lighting To Kick Off Chanukah
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The town of Dedham is kicking off the first night of Chanukah with a menorah car parade on Sunday. The parade will begin in Dedham Square at 4 P.M. and come to an end outside of Dedham Town Hall for the annual menorah lighting. The parade route will go through High Street, Washington Street, Eastern Avenue, and Boston Providence Highway.
Boston Globe
One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth
‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
Crash on major New Hampshire highway ends in fatality
CONCORD, NH — A motor vehicle crash on a snowy New Hampshire highway ended in a fatality Sunday night. According to the New Hampshire State Police Department, troopers originally responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:01 p.m. on I-93 North in Concord. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jackleen Robert, 58, of Chocorua, NH suffering from serious injuries.
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
iheart.com
Dorchester Teens Call For A Cease-Fire To End Boston's Gun Violence
DORCHESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dozens of Dorchester teenagers called for a city-wide cease-fire at a town hall meeting at Lena Park Community Center on Saturday. The organization, Teen Empowerment, arranged the meeting to organize a cease-fire in Boston to help put an end to violence as gun violence has been on the rise.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
iheart.com
Body Pulled From Boston Harbor
A body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Friday (December 16) morning, a police spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News. The spokesperson said the department received a report about a body near 63 Long Wharf at around 9:40 a.m. Boston Police officers were parked on the brick roadway located in...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
