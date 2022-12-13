WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters are beginning to have confidence in the potential for snow accumulations across areas of Whatcom County beginning this weekend. According to forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, colder temperatures this weekend combined with increasing clouds provides the potential for lowland snow and wintry precipitation for the lowlands beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.

