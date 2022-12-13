ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA



KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters see potential for snow accumulations in Whatcom County beginning this weekend

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters are beginning to have confidence in the potential for snow accumulations across areas of Whatcom County beginning this weekend. According to forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, colder temperatures this weekend combined with increasing clouds provides the potential for lowland snow and wintry precipitation for the lowlands beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Former Squalicum High School student files federal lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Squalicum High School student who says she was sexually assaulted while on the campus has filed a federal lawsuit against the Bellingham School District. The student says a male student repeatedly assaulted her in private and in front of others beginning in October 2021.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Real estate brokers buy Bellingham real estate firm formed in 1988

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Kena Brashear and Peter Ahn, who have a combined 27 years of experience at The Muljat Group, acquired the Bellingham residential real estate brokerage on December 1st according to a press release published today, December 12th. Brashear and Ahn bought the firm from Troy Muljat, the...
BELLINGHAM, WA

