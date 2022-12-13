With the Christmas season here, many of us are full of joy and happy to be surrounded by friends and family. However, for some wildlife, it’s a different story. Case and point: one Lake Tahoe bear became quite the scrooge when he noticed an inflatable reindeer in someone’s yard. Check out the clip below to see the bear go after Rudolph, tearing into the plastic angrily.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO