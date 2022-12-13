Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal to Hang Christmas Lights In Your Car?
The holidays are here and you might want to show off your spirit by hanging lights in or on your car. But is it illegal to do so? The post Is it Illegal to Hang Christmas Lights In Your Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bear Ferociously Ravages Inflatable Reindeer Christmas Decoration: VIDEO
With the Christmas season here, many of us are full of joy and happy to be surrounded by friends and family. However, for some wildlife, it’s a different story. Case and point: one Lake Tahoe bear became quite the scrooge when he noticed an inflatable reindeer in someone’s yard. Check out the clip below to see the bear go after Rudolph, tearing into the plastic angrily.
7 Inexpensive Gifts That Don’t Seem Cheap
Finding the perfect gift doesn't come easy for everyone. Some may need extra help finding great gifts for those on their lists. Ideally, the gift shouldn't look like something you dug out of your...
catingtonpost.com
Beware of These Six Christmas Dangers for Cats
The holidays are a time of joy, love, and light. It’s also the time of year when we dust off the decorations and string up twinkling lights and tinsel in celebration. But, if you’re celebrating with a cat, there are some holiday hazards to keep in mind before you pull those boxes down from the attic or invite the family over for that holiday party.
Comments / 0