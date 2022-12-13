ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Bear Ferociously Ravages Inflatable Reindeer Christmas Decoration: VIDEO

With the Christmas season here, many of us are full of joy and happy to be surrounded by friends and family. However, for some wildlife, it’s a different story. Case and point: one Lake Tahoe bear became quite the scrooge when he noticed an inflatable reindeer in someone’s yard. Check out the clip below to see the bear go after Rudolph, tearing into the plastic angrily.
catingtonpost.com

Beware of These Six Christmas Dangers for Cats

The holidays are a time of joy, love, and light. It’s also the time of year when we dust off the decorations and string up twinkling lights and tinsel in celebration. But, if you’re celebrating with a cat, there are some holiday hazards to keep in mind before you pull those boxes down from the attic or invite the family over for that holiday party.

