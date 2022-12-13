Read full article on original website
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
hhspurpleclarion.org
New superintendent ready to bring change to district
After months of uncertainty, Harrisburg has finally announced the hiring of a new superintendent. It was announced at the Nov. 15. school board meeting that Carmi-White County principal, Amy Dixon, would be the districts superintendent. “They (school board) hired me in November to start on Jan. 1.,” Dixon said. “My...
x95radio.com
Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
KFVS12
Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
wish989.com
Early Sunday Incident in Carbondale Leads to Two Arrests
CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested following an early Sunday morning incident in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, around 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. As officers moved through...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
