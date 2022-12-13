Read full article on original website
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Launches Prompt Placement Task Force
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Transformational Behavioral Health Care Plan for Virginians
“Right Help, Right Now” is anchored by immediate investments in mobile crisis care and intervention services. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today unveiled his three-year plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system, entitled “Right Help, Right Now.” This is a six-pillared approach to address our behavioral health challenges, encompassing crisis care, law enforcement burden, substance use disorder support, behavioral health workforce and service delivery innovation. The current behavioral health system is being overwhelmed and failing to meet the needs of Virginians in crisis with an outdated model of care that relies too heavily on hospitals. Year one of this three-year comprehensive plan invests over $230 million in Virginia’s behavioral health system, which will be proposed in the Governor’s budget amendments on Thursday.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Youth Artists Encouraged to Enter Senate District Art Contest
To support budding artists in Virginia’s 1st District, Senator Monty Mason invites public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade to enter his annual District Art Contest. Artwork will be displayed outside of Senator Mason’s office in Richmond and will be recognized during the entire 2023 General Assembly Session. Winners and their families will also be invited to Richmond during the General Assembly session to be honored and receive a tour of the Capitol. Artwork of varying types is accepted, including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photography. Artwork must be student produced by a young person enrolled in public schools in Virginia District 1, which includes all of Newport News, as well as some schools in Hampton, York County, Williamsburg-James City County, and Suffolk. For a complete list of schools in the district, visit Senator Mason’s website. Entries are due this Friday, Dec. 16, by 5 p.m. To apply, mail submissions to 1103 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA, 23185, or email photos of the artwork to district01@senate.virginia.gov with the subject line “Senator Mason 2022 Art Contest Submission.” Mailed submissions will be returned after the competition. A completed application must accompany each submission. Download the form on Senator Mason’s website.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Plan Your Holiday HRT Route
Below is the Hampton Roads Transit holiday schedule. All administrative facilities, transit center information booths, and the Customer Service Call Center will be CLOSED each day, except where listed. Fri., Dec. 23 – All services will operate on regular schedules. Sat., Dec. 24 – All services will operate on...
Comments / 0