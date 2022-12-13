To support budding artists in Virginia’s 1st District, Senator Monty Mason invites public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade to enter his annual District Art Contest. Artwork will be displayed outside of Senator Mason’s office in Richmond and will be recognized during the entire 2023 General Assembly Session. Winners and their families will also be invited to Richmond during the General Assembly session to be honored and receive a tour of the Capitol. Artwork of varying types is accepted, including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photography. Artwork must be student produced by a young person enrolled in public schools in Virginia District 1, which includes all of Newport News, as well as some schools in Hampton, York County, Williamsburg-James City County, and Suffolk. For a complete list of schools in the district, visit Senator Mason’s website. Entries are due this Friday, Dec. 16, by 5 p.m. To apply, mail submissions to 1103 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA, 23185, or email photos of the artwork to district01@senate.virginia.gov with the subject line “Senator Mason 2022 Art Contest Submission.” Mailed submissions will be returned after the competition. A completed application must accompany each submission. Download the form on Senator Mason’s website.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO