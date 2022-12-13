Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
murphymonitor.com
Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens
Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
advocatemag.com
Trustee Mackey: DISD District 7 monthly updates
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving break and are getting back into the swing of things before the next holiday. Below you’ll find Dallas ISD and District 7 updates from this past month:. Dallas ISD District 7 monthly updates. Dallas ISD holds steady on national assessment: Dallas...
advocatemag.com
White Rock Rowing donates toys to elementary school
White Rock Rowing, a club based at White Rock Lake, partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to purchase and donate gifts to local children. The athletes and their families sponsored 20 elementary-school children and delivered clothes, bedding and toys to Umphrey Lee Elementary School, a Dallas ISD campus, this month.
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
keranews.org
Meet the Dallas civil rights activist whose work in Fair Park inspired the play 'Travisville'
Explore more stories from Arts Access. The Reverend Peter Johnson was only 23 when he came to Dallas in 1969, but he was already a civil rights veteran. He was a member of the SCLC, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where Johnson's colleagues and supervisors included Andrew Young and John L. Lewis.
Northwest ISD names lone finalist for superintendent after previous hire died unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named Dr. Mark Foust as lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position after the previous superintendent unexpectedly died just months into the job. Dr. Foust was named as the lone finalist by a vote of 7-0 in the Dec. 12 Board...
dallasposttrib.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas’ 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS – A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state’s first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas’ first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at...
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
fox4news.com
Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent
DALLAS - A pilot program is helping vulnerable residents in the city of Dallas avoid eviction. It's funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas with help from community partners. The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can...
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
Recap: First public South Dallas/ Fair Park Area Plan meeting
Forward Dallas hosted its first public community meeting of the year regarding the South Dallas and Fair Park Area Plan at South Dallas Cultural Center Thursday night. Members from the City of Dallas Planning and Urban Development Department addressed land use, housing and zoning, primarily along Elsie Faye Heggins and 2nd Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr Station and Malcolm X Boulevard.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
CW33 NewsFix
The Texas State Fair may be over but you can get the ‘fairground’ feel at this Dallas coffee shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for. It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
advocatemag.com
Lakewood neighbors debate: Which architectural styles are worth saving?
With discussion of regulations for architectural styles in its second week, Lakewood neighbors in the proposed conservation district expansion area started considering demolition. Conservation districts vary in how they regulate tear-downs. One idea suggested at the most recent Lakewood Conservation District expansion meeting, held Dec. 14, was that a home...
