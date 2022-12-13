ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

murphymonitor.com

Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens

Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Trustee Mackey: DISD District 7 monthly updates

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving break and are getting back into the swing of things before the next holiday. Below you’ll find Dallas ISD and District 7 updates from this past month:. Dallas ISD District 7 monthly updates. Dallas ISD holds steady on national assessment: Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

White Rock Rowing donates toys to elementary school

White Rock Rowing, a club based at White Rock Lake, partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to purchase and donate gifts to local children. The athletes and their families sponsored 20 elementary-school children and delivered clothes, bedding and toys to Umphrey Lee Elementary School, a Dallas ISD campus, this month.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent

DALLAS - A pilot program is helping vulnerable residents in the city of Dallas avoid eviction. It's funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas with help from community partners. The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance

In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
DALLAS, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Recap: First public South Dallas/ Fair Park Area Plan meeting

Forward Dallas hosted its first public community meeting of the year regarding the South Dallas and Fair Park Area Plan at South Dallas Cultural Center Thursday night. Members from the City of Dallas Planning and Urban Development Department addressed land use, housing and zoning, primarily along Elsie Faye Heggins and 2nd Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr Station and Malcolm X Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas

A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

Lakewood neighbors debate: Which architectural styles are worth saving?

With discussion of regulations for architectural styles in its second week, Lakewood neighbors in the proposed conservation district expansion area started considering demolition. Conservation districts vary in how they regulate tear-downs. One idea suggested at the most recent Lakewood Conservation District expansion meeting, held Dec. 14, was that a home...
DALLAS, TX

