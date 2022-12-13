Read full article on original website
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music videoWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central ParkBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Burger Bandit Strikes in Bronx McDonaldsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
shsroundtable.com
The legend of the tenth floor pool
As every freshman entering Stamford High School navigates their way through the campus, they learn how to find their way through its unique and pretty confusing layout: how to go from the fifth floor to the seventh floor, or the first floor to the sixth floor. Throughout the years, one thing that every freshman quickly hears about is the notorious “tenth floor pool”.
milfordmirror.com
Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern
MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
stamfordplus.com
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford students recognized by DAR, Stamford EMS earn perfect reaccreditation score and other news
The Stamford Daughters of the American Revolution gave out eight awards last month to local residents who “make Stamford a better place to live.”. Two high school seniors – Meagan Ash from Stamford High School and Samantha Feeny from Westhill High School – were awarded the Good Citizens Award given to teens that who excel in academics, leadership, service, dependability, and patriotism.
shsroundtable.com
Is that a “glizzy” in the vending machine?
Have you heard about the new glizzy vending machines at SHS? You probably haven’t, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop reporters J.J. Salvatore and Kyle Karanastasis…. Theresa DiBlasio is the Multimedia editor for 2022-2023 round table. She is a senior at Stamford High School. Theresa...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
high-profile.com
City of New Haven Secures Over $240M in Federal Funding for Resilient Long Wharf District
New Haven, CT – GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. (GZA), a multi-disciplinary planning, engineering and applied science firm, announced that its client, the City of New Haven, has secured federal funding for a Resilient Long Wharf District. GZA notes that the Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) and the...
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’
The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
Bristol Press
New Britain, Newington, Southington nursing facilities achieve high ratings from US News & World Report
Three local skilled nursing facilities run by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services achieved high performance ratings for short-term rehabilitation care in the U.S. News & World Report. They are Jerome Home in New Britain, the Southington Care Center and Jefferson House in Newington. The consumer analysis and media company evaluated 15,000...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
