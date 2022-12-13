Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Embracing Underdog Mentality Entering Peach Bowl
For the first time this season, Ohio State will serve as the underdog when the Buckeyes take on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. In fact, it’s the first time Ohio State will serve in the underdog role since the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama — a game in which OSU lost 52-24. Despite the loss, the Buckeyes have won eight of their last 10 matchups in which they’ve embraced being the underdog and will have to do so again when they take on the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ohio State currently sits as the 6.5-point underdog against Georgia, according to DraftKings.
buckeyesports.com
J.T. Tuimoloau’s Speech Helped Ohio State Move Past Uncertainty
With Ohio State’s fate unknown following the loss to Michigan, there was nothing the Buckeyes could do other than wait. The results of conference championship weekend – one being played without Ohio State for the second consecutive season – would determine whether the Buckeyes would sneak into the College Football Playoff or be relegated to a non-playoff bowl to finish the season. Ohio State continued practicing during the layoff, working in preparation for whatever might have come next, and safety Tanner McCalister said it was a challenge to get motivated.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Adds Five-Star Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith In 2024
While the Early Signing Period is approaching for the 2023 recruiting class, Ohio State is already getting a start on 2024, adding a commitment on Wednesday from Opa Locka (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (6-3, 185). Smith is one of the top prospect in his class, checking...
buckeyesports.com
Day Discusses Staffing Changes As Peach Bowl Approaches
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday since offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson announced he will be taking the open head coaching job at Tulsa, and Day said the Buckeyes will focus on announcing any further staff changes after the season is finished.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Running Back TreVeyon Henderson To Miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson announced Tuesday that he will be out for the remainder of the season and will miss the College Football Playoff as he continues to recover from a lingering foot injury. He told The Columbus Dispatch on Tuesday that he will have to get surgery...
buckeyesports.com
Chambers To Return To Ohio State Next Season
After serving as a starter on Ohio State’s improved defense this season, linebacker Steele Chambers announced that he will remain a Buckeye for the 2023 season on Dec. 14. Citing a drive to get a third year at linebacker under his belt, Chambers will utilize his fifth-year option to continue to develop at the position.
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Quarterback Lincoln Keinholz Flips From Washington To Ohio State
Ohio State has gained a quarterback commitment in 2023 as Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star signal caller Lincoln Keinholz (6-3, 185) flipped from Washington to the Buckeyes on Wednesday. Keinholz is the No. 211 overall prospect and No. 14 quarterback in the class, and he had been committed to the...
buckeyesports.com
Jantzen Dunn Becomes Third Buckeye To Enter Transfer Portal
Ohio State second-year safety Jantzen Dunn became the third Buckeye to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season on Tuesday. Dunn joined the program as a four-star recruit out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. He played multiple positions in high school, spending time at safety at wide receiver before sticking in the secondary upon his arrival to Columbus.
