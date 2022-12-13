For the first time this season, Ohio State will serve as the underdog when the Buckeyes take on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. In fact, it’s the first time Ohio State will serve in the underdog role since the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama — a game in which OSU lost 52-24. Despite the loss, the Buckeyes have won eight of their last 10 matchups in which they’ve embraced being the underdog and will have to do so again when they take on the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ohio State currently sits as the 6.5-point underdog against Georgia, according to DraftKings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO