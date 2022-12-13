ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two Detroiters are Disrupting The Shoe Industry: Meet Octane

Homegrown and Black-owned streetwear brand, Octane will release their 2nd collector’s edition sneaker release on December 17th, 2022, for the vibrant “Lightyear Lows.”. The Space Ranger-inspired “Lightyear Low Top Sneakers ” are crafted from buttery smooth cow leather, with macabre uppers overlaid and accompanied with vibrant green appliqué, bone patches with glow-in-the-dark midsole. Owners Ty Haygood and Bird Anderson are disrupting the streetwear and shoe industry with their growing clothing brand, favored by local celebrities such as MIA Babyface.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Wayne State University Receives $6M Grant to Increase Black Studies

The Mellon Foundation awarded a $6 million grant to Wayne State University to launch a cluster hire program that will recruit and hire 30 new humanities faculty and create the Detroit Center for Black Studies. The grant advances Wayne State’s work to build a more inclusive and equitable university by prioritizing faculty and research centered on the Black experience.
DETROIT, MI
Black Holiday Shopping 101: Your Mini Holiday Gift Guide

Want to shop local and Black-owned but don’t know where to start, especially during the holiday season?. With Christmas just weeks away, buying Black and finding that perfect gift for a loved one or friend doesn’t have to be hard – just Ask Jennyfer, literally. Detroit-based Jennyfer...
DETROIT, MI

