Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley’s Welcome To Jamrock, the single from his 2005 album of the same name, is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom. According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Welcome To Jamrock was issued a BRIT Certified Gold award today (December 16), after it sold over 400,000 copies in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO