PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 13, 2022, a Happy Valley, Oregon man was sentenced to federal probation for illegally trafficking counterfeit gun accessories, including suppressors, scopes, grips and sights, from China for resale as airsoft gun accessories. Johnny Li, 25, was sentenced to five years’ federal probation, including 180 days of...

HAPPY VALLEY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO