Boston, MA

Boston Magazine

Where to Warm Up with Hot Cocktails around Boston

These local bars and restaurants know that a warm, boozy drink is the best way to fight off the cold. There are plenty of ways to fight the winter chill—and sipping on a warm cocktail is one of the best. Hot toddies, whiskey hot chocolates, and warm booze-filled ciders are among the options at some of Boston’s best restaurants and bars this season, and most of the drinks come complete with expertly punny names and a smattering of sweet toppings to boot. These spots also boast fire pits and fireplaces, along with soul-warming meals. Stop by for cozy vibes and drinks that are guaranteed to stave off the winter blues.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State

Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Boston Seniors Free International Calls, Tutorials On Smartphone Literacy

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston's older residents had the chance to reconnect with friends and family all around the world with an international phone call free of charge on Friday morning. The 25th annual AT&T Holiday Connections event took place at Boston City Hall allowing hundreds of Boston's older...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Boston’s Queen of Pretzel Croissants Is Back

Rae the Baker has resurfaced at True Grounds, a café in Somerville's Ball Square, and you’re going to want to line up for these exceptional baked goods. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Bostok, miso morning bun, pretzel croissant—if...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?

Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky

The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.
BOSTON, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Weston Mansion with Dreamy Olmsted-Designed Gardens

Frederick Law Olmsted played a hand in the creation of the formal gardens here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $7,900,000. Size: 12,129 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial. Baby, it’s cold outside, and with...
WESTON, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Wu seeks to wrangle more affordable housing from Boston developers

To increase the supply of affordable housing, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that she is moving to change the administrative structures that govern citywide development. The proposals come as Wu enters her second year in office and seeks to make good on a campaign promise to revamp zoning and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA

