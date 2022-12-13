Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
15 interesting facts about Boston
How well do you know Boston? We’re bringing you some fun facts about the city and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
Boston Magazine
Where to Warm Up with Hot Cocktails around Boston
These local bars and restaurants know that a warm, boozy drink is the best way to fight off the cold. There are plenty of ways to fight the winter chill—and sipping on a warm cocktail is one of the best. Hot toddies, whiskey hot chocolates, and warm booze-filled ciders are among the options at some of Boston’s best restaurants and bars this season, and most of the drinks come complete with expertly punny names and a smattering of sweet toppings to boot. These spots also boast fire pits and fireplaces, along with soul-warming meals. Stop by for cozy vibes and drinks that are guaranteed to stave off the winter blues.
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Boston Magazine
Birds of Paradise, the Latest Escape from Bartender Ran Duan, Arrives in Brighton
The cocktail bar at the Charles River Speedway takes visitors on a trip around the world. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Some people make a scrapbook for vacation photos and mementos. For restaurateur Ran Duan, travel inspires more than just...
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
iheart.com
Boston Seniors Free International Calls, Tutorials On Smartphone Literacy
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston's older residents had the chance to reconnect with friends and family all around the world with an international phone call free of charge on Friday morning. The 25th annual AT&T Holiday Connections event took place at Boston City Hall allowing hundreds of Boston's older...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Boston Magazine
Boston’s Queen of Pretzel Croissants Is Back
Rae the Baker has resurfaced at True Grounds, a café in Somerville's Ball Square, and you’re going to want to line up for these exceptional baked goods. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Bostok, miso morning bun, pretzel croissant—if...
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky
The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Weston Mansion with Dreamy Olmsted-Designed Gardens
Frederick Law Olmsted played a hand in the creation of the formal gardens here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $7,900,000. Size: 12,129 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial. Baby, it’s cold outside, and with...
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
wgbh.org
Wu seeks to wrangle more affordable housing from Boston developers
To increase the supply of affordable housing, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that she is moving to change the administrative structures that govern citywide development. The proposals come as Wu enters her second year in office and seeks to make good on a campaign promise to revamp zoning and...
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
