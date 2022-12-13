It’s all about the nose. That is the secret to singing classic country music, or at least getting to the heart of the style of singing brought back to life in “George & Tammy,” according to the actors who inhabit the title roles, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Variety caught up with the actors as they made the rounds recently to discuss playing George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the six-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday night on both Showtime and Paramount+. (It’ll be a Showtime exclusive for the following episodes.) They discussed how they worked with vocal coaches and music...

11 DAYS AGO