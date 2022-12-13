Read full article on original website
Related
Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch
Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here. The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will...
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
‘It Takes Two’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Steve Guttenberg and More
That can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over- the-fence, World Series kind of stuff! It Takes Two, the beloved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, hit theaters in 1995, and fans are still nostalgic for the film decades later. The movie has become even more beloved in the wake of Kirstie Alley's death in December 2022. Alley — who […]
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Listen: The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser defends The Whale casting following backlash
Actor Brendan Fraser has defended being cast in The Whale following the backlash he received for wearing prosthetics and a fat suit. In the movie, Fraser plays Charlie, a father who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, as he grieves the death of his boyfriend, all while battling a binge-eating disorder.
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Reveal Secrets of Learning to Sing Like Country’s Royal Couple in ‘George & Tammy’
It’s all about the nose. That is the secret to singing classic country music, or at least getting to the heart of the style of singing brought back to life in “George & Tammy,” according to the actors who inhabit the title roles, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Variety caught up with the actors as they made the rounds recently to discuss playing George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the six-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday night on both Showtime and Paramount+. (It’ll be a Showtime exclusive for the following episodes.) They discussed how they worked with vocal coaches and music...
BET
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Lea Michele recalls being told to get a nose job and that she 'wasn't pretty enough for film and television'
"Funny Girl" star Lea Michele recalled being told to get a nose job when she was younger. The "Glee" alum said people told her she "wasn’t pretty enough for film and television."
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Taylor Sheridan Gives First Behind The Scene Glimpse Of 1923: “This Is A Big Sweeping Saga”
Man, I remember when Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ announced the December 18th premiere date for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and it felt like ages away. However, time has flown by in the blink of an eye, and we’re only nine days away from the official premiere. What we...
Comments / 0