When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
On a typical school day, you might find Wilkinsburg resident Simone Boone baking bread with her sons, Joshua and Noah. But what seems like a fun activity is a math lesson in progress. “Three one-thirds make a full cup,” she said, pouring flour while teaching her kids fractions. Boone...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Westmoreland happenings: Live Nativity, Christmas concerts, more
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Free and discounted public transportation available to some Allegheny County residents
Public transportation is a crucial part of people’s lives in Pittsburgh. Many residents rely on the bus or the light rail T system to get to work and school and to run errands. Now a new program will lower fares for some Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 64 who receive SNAP benefits.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Match 6 ticket worth over $750k sold in Allegheny Co.
Someone in the Pittsburgh area hit is big during Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing. A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.
Demolition to begin this week on Corbet Street building in Tarentum
Tarentum Council President Scott Dadowski said Santa should have a prime spot to park his sleigh when he flies through the borough in a few weeks. Demolition of 215 Corbet St., a significant building in the heart of town, is expected to begin in days. “We’re hoping to begin this...
Penn Hills crash sends 5 people to the hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills Thursday evening. Allegheny County police say that first responders were sent to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 6:50 p.m. Four women and a 3-year-old child...
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop
MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
Ice covers grass, roads in parts of eastern Westmoreland County
LIGONIER, Pa. — A thin, icy coating covered the grass, trees, and roads Thursday morning in some parts of eastern Westmoreland County. The icy coating caused closures or delays at more than 60 schools and organizations across the region, including a closure of Ligonier Valley schools, and sparked power outages.
Memorial planned for Indiana County man killed volunteering in Ukraine
A memorial gathering will be held Friday for an Indiana County man killed in Ukraine. Trent Braxton Davis, 21, of Indiana, Pa. was a U.S. Army veteran who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was shot and killed Nov. 8 while trying to save civilians, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers
To continue helping, the fledgling nonprofit needs donations. LuLu's Free Store accepts donations of new and lightly used clothing, jewelry and home goods, and new health and beauty products. The post LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
