Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Live Nativity, Christmas concerts, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills crash sends 5 people to the hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills Thursday evening. Allegheny County police say that first responders were sent to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 6:50 p.m. Four women and a 3-year-old child...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

