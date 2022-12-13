On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO