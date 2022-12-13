ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Toxic gas released at Ballston Metro station over the summer

ARLINGTON, Va. — Riders who traveled through the Ballston Metro Station this summer are being told they could have possibly been exposed to toxic gas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) on Twitter, on Aug. 11, toxic gas from overheated Metrorail batteries filled part of Ballston Station. These batteries, which support the uninterruptible power supply or UPS for the station's Train Control Room, boiled over due to improper charging.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
multihousingnews.com

JAG, Mitsui Fudosan to Develop Northern Virginia High-Rise

The upscale community will be close to the Georgetown neighborhood and the Washington, D.C., core. A joint venture between Jefferson Apartment Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. has acquired 1901 N. Moore St. in Arlington, Va. The partners plan to redevelop the former RCA building into a 27-story luxury high-rise.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
WASHINGTON, DC
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

County plans speed camera installation

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
alxnow.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Tractor-trailer that overturned on BW Parkway spills potatoes, onions

A tractor-trailer that overturned spilling potatoes and onions on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down the part of the southbound parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, early Friday not far from the split with U.S. 50. The closure disrupted the morning commute for thousands who take the parkway. And it...
CHEVERLY, MD
shelterforce.org

D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization

On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg

The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
ASHBURN, VA

