Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Toxic gas released at Ballston Metro station over the summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — Riders who traveled through the Ballston Metro Station this summer are being told they could have possibly been exposed to toxic gas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) on Twitter, on Aug. 11, toxic gas from overheated Metrorail batteries filled part of Ballston Station. These batteries, which support the uninterruptible power supply or UPS for the station's Train Control Room, boiled over due to improper charging.
WJLA
Ridership, overcrowding increase in first year of free fares on Alexandria's DASH buses
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A report released Wednesday shows during the first year of free fares for Alexandria’s DASH, the bus system saw a big increase in ridership but also saw an increase in some problems such as overcrowding and incidents involving drunk or unruly passengers. Alexandria’s experience...
Moore pledges to steer I-270/I-495 traffic relief efforts in a new direction
Governor-elect is praised by Montgomery County leaders following his remarks at annual legislative breakfast. The post Moore pledges to steer I-270/I-495 traffic relief efforts in a new direction appeared first on Maryland Matters.
multihousingnews.com
JAG, Mitsui Fudosan to Develop Northern Virginia High-Rise
The upscale community will be close to the Georgetown neighborhood and the Washington, D.C., core. A joint venture between Jefferson Apartment Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. has acquired 1901 N. Moore St. in Arlington, Va. The partners plan to redevelop the former RCA building into a 27-story luxury high-rise.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has more details on the decision.
popville.com
National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Fairfax Times
County plans speed camera installation
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
alxnow.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
WTOP
Tractor-trailer that overturned on BW Parkway spills potatoes, onions
A tractor-trailer that overturned spilling potatoes and onions on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down the part of the southbound parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, early Friday not far from the split with U.S. 50. The closure disrupted the morning commute for thousands who take the parkway. And it...
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
Council holds hearing on whether to rename SE DC road after Mayor Marion Barry
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The embedded video originally aired in 2019.) Could D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” finally get a local street named in his honor? The issue stirred up a passionate debate in a DC Council meeting Tuesday. DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson called a public...
shelterforce.org
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization
On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
theburn.com
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
