ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Christmas in Hopelands lights up holidays in Aiken

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQomS_0jhbtG6p00

Christmas lights, music, hot cocoa and cookies were in the air during Christmas in Hopelands on Monday night.

For 31 years, Christmas in Hopelands has been transforming Hopelands Gardens and the Rye Patch in Aiken into a Christmas delight in which guests and families can take a stroll through the garden while enjoying delicious goodies, watching a performance, and maybe catching a peek of Santa Claus.

The free holiday event is held by City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department and features over 2 miles of lighted pathways and a beautiful display of lights.

Christmas in Hopelands opened Dec. 10 and will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 22.

There is no public parking available at the gardens or Rye Patch; however, handicapped parking is available at 135 Dupree place.

Those who wish to attend should take the nightly shuttle rides from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m., from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, with the last shuttle leaving at 8:45 p.m.

In addition to the gardens, the Doll House, The Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

Attending Christmas in Hopelands is a family tradition for La'Shanda Ross who brought her two children along.

“I actually came out here with my oldest and youngest sons when they were little, and this is my first time coming here in years,” she said.

Her son, Cam’Ron Mathis, said this was the first time his little sister Mau'riona Ross had been to see the light display and that she was looking for the hot chocolate.

Nick and Matt Pravato from Augusta attended the event because they haven’t been in a while because of the pandemic. Nick Pravato said Aiken isn’t too far and the holiday scenery, mixed with music, makes the event unique .

“It’s because we are not from here, it is like our little getaway from Augusta,” Nick Pravato said.

Aiken residents Stephanie and Nick Quintero brought their 2-year-old daughter to the event for the first time, but Nick Quintero has been coming to Christmas in Hopelands since he was young.

“It’s a nice little Christmas tradition that we have, and it’s fun to get when it's hopefully cold and do some Christmas things,” Nick Quintero said.

Ross said the holiday display is a great event for the family, even with a lot of issues going on in today's world.

“For everybody to get on a shuttle bus and to come together as one in a nice area for Christmas time,” Ross said.

While Christmas in Hopelands is a free event, donations are accepted and are used to help support the growth of the program.

Donation boxes are located at each entrance and next to the refreshment stands. Donations may also be mailed to: City of Aiken Department of Parks & Recreation, Christmas in Hopelands, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802.

Live entertainment is provided on select nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.

For more information, call 803-642-7631 or by visiting aikenismagical.com.

In case of inclement weather, call the Rain Out Hotline at 803-643-4661 or download the City of Aiken explorer App to receive instant notifications in case of inclement weather or cancellation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
AUGUSTA, GA
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Winners in the Gingerbread House Competition

Such a fun time we had at the Tompkins Library last Saturday afternoon! The Edgefield Civic League sponsored a Gingerbread House Competition and the entrants were most creative and so pretty!. Winner Olivia O’Gorman had put much thought, time, tedious work, imagination and creativity into her entry – as had...
EDGEFIELD, SC
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek thief who pilfered $1,000 worth of perfume

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are trying to sniff out a shoplifter with a preference for perfume who’s gotten away with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the woman believed to have taken the perfume from the Ulta beauty supply store in the Mullins Crossing shopping center, 4217 Washington Road.
EVANS, GA
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Eight people injured after deck collapses in Lexington County

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a home on Able Harmon Lane Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. after an outdoor deck collapsed. According to officials, family members were outside on the deck taking pictures when it collapsed. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested

More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after fatal single-car accident Friday night near Warrenton

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County. On Friday at 7:36 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to Thomson Highway at Industrial Drive, according to Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. They say the investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
173
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy