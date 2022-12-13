Christmas in Hopelands lights up holidays in Aiken

Christmas lights, music, hot cocoa and cookies were in the air during Christmas in Hopelands on Monday night.

For 31 years, Christmas in Hopelands has been transforming Hopelands Gardens and the Rye Patch in Aiken into a Christmas delight in which guests and families can take a stroll through the garden while enjoying delicious goodies, watching a performance, and maybe catching a peek of Santa Claus.

The free holiday event is held by City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department and features over 2 miles of lighted pathways and a beautiful display of lights.

Christmas in Hopelands opened Dec. 10 and will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 22.

There is no public parking available at the gardens or Rye Patch; however, handicapped parking is available at 135 Dupree place.

Those who wish to attend should take the nightly shuttle rides from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m., from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, with the last shuttle leaving at 8:45 p.m.

In addition to the gardens, the Doll House, The Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

Attending Christmas in Hopelands is a family tradition for La'Shanda Ross who brought her two children along.

“I actually came out here with my oldest and youngest sons when they were little, and this is my first time coming here in years,” she said.

Her son, Cam’Ron Mathis, said this was the first time his little sister Mau'riona Ross had been to see the light display and that she was looking for the hot chocolate.

Nick and Matt Pravato from Augusta attended the event because they haven’t been in a while because of the pandemic. Nick Pravato said Aiken isn’t too far and the holiday scenery, mixed with music, makes the event unique .

“It’s because we are not from here, it is like our little getaway from Augusta,” Nick Pravato said.

Aiken residents Stephanie and Nick Quintero brought their 2-year-old daughter to the event for the first time, but Nick Quintero has been coming to Christmas in Hopelands since he was young.

“It’s a nice little Christmas tradition that we have, and it’s fun to get when it's hopefully cold and do some Christmas things,” Nick Quintero said.

Ross said the holiday display is a great event for the family, even with a lot of issues going on in today's world.

“For everybody to get on a shuttle bus and to come together as one in a nice area for Christmas time,” Ross said.

While Christmas in Hopelands is a free event, donations are accepted and are used to help support the growth of the program.

Donation boxes are located at each entrance and next to the refreshment stands. Donations may also be mailed to: City of Aiken Department of Parks & Recreation, Christmas in Hopelands, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802.

Live entertainment is provided on select nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.

For more information, call 803-642-7631 or by visiting aikenismagical.com.

In case of inclement weather, call the Rain Out Hotline at 803-643-4661 or download the City of Aiken explorer App to receive instant notifications in case of inclement weather or cancellation.