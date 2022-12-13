Cher Offers Update Following Her Mother Georgia Holt’s Passing

Cher has offered fans an update following her mother Georgia Holt’s passing.

Cher took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 13), to reveal that her mother’s health had been declining while sick with pneumonia and that she died while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “The truth…. She’s been sick & rallying, she then got bad, she was in so much pain,” Cher explained. “Finally she coded on way to [hospital]. By time we got to hosp….the woman who who was MY KICK ASS MOM was no long here.”

Cher has also stated that in the days since her mother’s passing she “can’t sleep very well” and referenced their duet “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” She said in listening to the song, “you’ll see where I stole my voice.”

“I always loved hearing your mom’s voice because you two sound like sisters,” Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen commented while Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick replied to Cher’s post with a pair of heart emojis.

Cher announced via Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 10), that her mother had passed away at the age of 96 and in previous messages had said her mother was “sick off and on” since September 2022. Holt also battled pneumonia in October 2021. Like her daughter, Holt was an actress and singer. Her life was the focus of the 2013 documentary, Dear Mom, Love Cher, which was executive produced by the legendary singer. The mother and daughter performed the song live during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013.

Cher was the first child Holt had with her first husband John Sarkisian, whom she divorced from in 1947 and re-married in 1965. She has a half-sister, actress Georganne LaPiere, who worked with Cher on their mother’s documentary.

