Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Biden Signs Respect for Marriage Act, Oregon Gas Prices Down, and SBF Arrested in the Bahamas

By Reminder: We Adore You! 😍
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
Related
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Washington

The beautiful landscape of Washington is a mix of majestic mountains, lush green forests and crisp, cool rivers and lakes. Along the coast you will find the Puget Sound and a variety of Bays. The Pacific Coast is lined with sandy beaches and tide pools teaming with starfish and sea anemones. The tide pools are the shallowest bodies of water in Washington but what is the deepest? The Pacific Ocean will be deeper than any lakes in the state but it might surprise you just how deep one of the lakes in Washington is. Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Washington!
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR

