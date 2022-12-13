Good Afternoon, News: Biden Signs Respect for Marriage Act, Oregon Gas Prices Down, and SBF Arrested in the Bahamas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon
Photo by(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History
A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Oregon's Measure 114 gives county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm. Opponents say the criteria to make those decisions is ambiguous.
This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
18-year-old Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died in a tubing accident on Saturday, December 10, after she collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley Resort. The accident […]
Washington Examiner
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Washington
The beautiful landscape of Washington is a mix of majestic mountains, lush green forests and crisp, cool rivers and lakes. Along the coast you will find the Puget Sound and a variety of Bays. The Pacific Coast is lined with sandy beaches and tide pools teaming with starfish and sea anemones. The tide pools are the shallowest bodies of water in Washington but what is the deepest? The Pacific Ocean will be deeper than any lakes in the state but it might surprise you just how deep one of the lakes in Washington is. Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Washington!
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California man and his alleged partner face life terms in dark web drug operation
The pair is accused of selling 123,188 fentanyl pills and other drugs through a dark web forum called Darkode.
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Comments / 4