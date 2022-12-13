ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

New Eye Center at UC Davis Health provides services to all

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art building just opened at UC Davis Health, and it seeks to be a one-stop shop for your eyes... literally!. The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute opened Dec. 5 on the corner of E Stockton Boulevard and Y Street. The building is an addition to their Ambulatory Care Center and it offers many services to vision-impaired patients.
DAVIS, CA
csus.edu

Student photo project explores humans’ relationship to land

Photos of these images and dozens of others graced the walls at downtown Sacramento’s Verge Center for the Arts earlier this month, the culmination of a semester-long project that asked Sacramento State students – and the public – to consider how photographs can communicate the complicated story of how humans relate to the land they occupy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!

There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin City Council approves Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning

Rocklin City Council approved a General Plan rezoning for the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 area on Tuesday. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man dead after being shot by a security guard in Sacramento

The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. Man dead after being shot by a security guard in …. The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. California state senate 16th district race recount. A recount effort is now underway in what turned out to be one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shelter-in-place lifted for San Juan High School

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The shelter-in-place at San Juan High School has been lifted after the Citrus Heights Police Department determined a threat was a hoax. At around 10:43 a.m., San Juan High School was under a precautionary shelter-in-place order after the school received a suspicious phone call, according to an alert on the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FireRescue1

Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city

SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Extraordinary Masterpiece with Endless Skylines and Breathtaking Water Views Asks $3.95 Million in El Dorado Hills, California

61 Guadalupe Drive Home in El Dorado Hills, California for Sale. 61 Guadalupe Drive, El Dorado Hills, California is a stunning residence nestled amongst the oaks and granite outcroppings provides endless skylines & breathtaking water views. This Home in El Dorado Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 61 Guadalupe Drive, please contact Nicole Alexander (Phone: 916-761-5186) at Prime Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

