Related
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
New Eye Center at UC Davis Health provides services to all
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art building just opened at UC Davis Health, and it seeks to be a one-stop shop for your eyes... literally!. The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute opened Dec. 5 on the corner of E Stockton Boulevard and Y Street. The building is an addition to their Ambulatory Care Center and it offers many services to vision-impaired patients.
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
abc10.com
Here are some of the changes you’ll see as Sacramento leaders implement joint agreement on homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been one week since public officials created the first joint agreement between the city and county of Sacramento to address the homelessness crisis. Since then, ABC10 obtained a copy of the partnership agreement and conducted a joint interview with both sides. We spoke with...
csus.edu
Student photo project explores humans’ relationship to land
Photos of these images and dozens of others graced the walls at downtown Sacramento’s Verge Center for the Arts earlier this month, the culmination of a semester-long project that asked Sacramento State students – and the public – to consider how photographs can communicate the complicated story of how humans relate to the land they occupy.
KCRA.com
Interested in becoming a Sacramento County grand juror? Applications are now open
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County is looking for more grand jurors. According to a public information officer with the Sacramento County Superior Court of California, recruitment for prospective jurors started last month, but they have only received about a dozen applications. These are some of the requirements:. 18 or...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Here’s how to find out if you qualify for assistance on City of Sacramento utility bills
The City of Sacramento’s Department of Utilities is reminding residents that some customers can receive financial assistance from the City for certain kinds of utility bills. Income-eligible customers can save money on water, sewer and garbage bills, depending on the services they receive. “Rising costs can make life difficult...
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
mix96sac.com
Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!
There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council approves Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning
Rocklin City Council approved a General Plan rezoning for the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 area on Tuesday. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
KCRA.com
Abrupt notice of Rocklin charter school closure leaves families wondering where they'll go
ROCKLIN, Calif. — When Wendy and Damon Jenkins enrolled their daughter at Placer Academy Charter school in Rocklin, they couldn't believe their luck. "It was perfect. We were surprised at how perfect it was, actually," Damon Jenkins said. "It was like, 'Wow! This is exactly what we wanted.'" The...
Fox40
Man dead after being shot by a security guard in Sacramento
The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. Man dead after being shot by a security guard in …. The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. California state senate 16th district race recount. A recount effort is now underway in what turned out to be one of...
Shelter-in-place lifted for San Juan High School
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The shelter-in-place at San Juan High School has been lifted after the Citrus Heights Police Department determined a threat was a hoax. At around 10:43 a.m., San Juan High School was under a precautionary shelter-in-place order after the school received a suspicious phone call, according to an alert on the […]
Man still on life support after Sacramento County arrest | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man on life support after Sacramento County deputies arrested him last week says doctors tell them he likely won't wake up. Sherrano Stingley’s family says deputies should have de-escalated the interaction before it led to Stingley going unconscious. It started as...
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
luxury-houses.net
An Extraordinary Masterpiece with Endless Skylines and Breathtaking Water Views Asks $3.95 Million in El Dorado Hills, California
61 Guadalupe Drive Home in El Dorado Hills, California for Sale. 61 Guadalupe Drive, El Dorado Hills, California is a stunning residence nestled amongst the oaks and granite outcroppings provides endless skylines & breathtaking water views. This Home in El Dorado Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 61 Guadalupe Drive, please contact Nicole Alexander (Phone: 916-761-5186) at Prime Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Timeline of CHP captain & husband’s deaths, deadly Granite Bay crash, satellite tracks Earth’s water
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
