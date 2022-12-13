Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROB VAN DAM INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME, COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT OF ACCEPTANCE SPEECH
Last night, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame. Van Dam's acceptance speech for the ceremony, after being inducted by longtime ECW rival Jerry Lynn, is below:. RVD: "Where's my trophy?" Crowd chants: "Whole F***ing Show!" RVD: "Thank you everybody." Crowd chants: "You deserve...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS OF SMACKDOWN
Scheduled for next Friday's Smackdown, which was taped tonight in Chicago:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler: Gauntlet...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ALREADY PUSHING MJF-BRYAN, SURGERY FOR AEW WRESTLER AND MORE
Shop AEW has a new MJF running scared T-shirt immortalizing the AEW Champion running away from Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on Dynamite. "Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time" Willow Nightingale Loses Her Smile | Hey! (EW), 12/18/22. STRONG Free For All!...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...
Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN CENA RETURNING TO THE RING
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2022 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS REPORT
Your announcers are Michael Cole and John Layfield. The National Guard present the colors and the National Anthem is being performed by Chief Warrant Officer Dennis White, who was at the 2009 Tribute to the Troops. Cole reminds us that it was John who suggested the Tribute to the Troops...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE
WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOES ANYONE WANT VINCE MCMAHON TO RETURN TO WWE, WHO WOULD BENEFIT IF VINCE RETURNED, BLOWING THROUGH STORYLINES TOO QUICKLY AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Have you talked to anyone in WWE that actually wants to see Vince McMahon come back and run the company?. In a word? No. Not one person that I have spoken with wants him to return.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE
Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOX VS. GUEVARA AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Dynamite was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross. Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara. They start already in the ring and Sammy hits a leaping knee strikes and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG SINGLES MATCH SET FOR RAW, WWE NXT LINEUPS NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS
The updated lineup for Monday's Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. Set...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THEORY VS. SETH HEADLINES HOLIDAY SUPERSHOWS, NXT IN TAMPA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with NXT Champ Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will hold several Supershow Holiday Tour live events this weekend as well. Tonight, they are in Moline, IL at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE
On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (with Ava Raine) versus Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Nima and Reid start things off and Reid with punches and a side head lock. Nima with a shoulder tackle and punch. Nima with a wrist lock and he lifts Reid in the air by the arm. Reid escapes and applies a rear naked choke. Fowler tags in and he kicks and punches Nima. Fowler tries for a suplex but Nima blocks it. Nima with a suplex and wrist lock. Price tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Price gets a near fall. Nima tags in and Price with a knee and Nima with a running knee for a near fall. Price with a thrust kick and knee lift to Fowler. Ava punches Price and Fowler sends Price throat first into the ropes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER TNA AND WWE OFFICIAL BRIAN WITTENSTEIN LAUNCHES PROTOTYPE TALENT AGENCY
Talent agent Brian Wittenstein is forming a new venture, Prototype Talent Agency. He will launch with many of his existing clients, including Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, The Imperfects), WWE’s “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Arrow, Go-Big Show), Piper Curda (Legacies, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie, Big Shot), Ricky Garcia (Bigger Fatter Liar, Best Friends Whenever), Major Curda (KPOP on Broadway, Riverdale), Brandi Rhodes (Rhodes to The Top, WAGS Atlanta), Owen Patrick Joyner (Something Here, Julie & The Phantoms), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 668
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 30 minutes, AEW Dark was 30 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
