ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

TOP MATCHES FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS OF SMACKDOWN

Scheduled for next Friday's Smackdown, which was taped tonight in Chicago:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler: Gauntlet...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW ALREADY PUSHING MJF-BRYAN, SURGERY FOR AEW WRESTLER AND MORE

Shop AEW has a new MJF running scared T-shirt immortalizing the AEW Champion running away from Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on Dynamite. "Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time" Willow Nightingale Loses Her Smile | Hey! (EW), 12/18/22. STRONG Free For All!...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...

Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA RETURNING TO THE RING

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE 2022 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS REPORT

Your announcers are Michael Cole and John Layfield. The National Guard present the colors and the National Anthem is being performed by Chief Warrant Officer Dennis White, who was at the 2009 Tribute to the Troops. Cole reminds us that it was John who suggested the Tribute to the Troops...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE

WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MOX VS. GUEVARA AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

It is Friday and AEW Dynamite was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross. Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara. They start already in the ring and Sammy hits a leaping knee strikes and...
GARLAND, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

BIG SINGLES MATCH SET FOR RAW, WWE NXT LINEUPS NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS

The updated lineup for Monday's Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. Set...
DES MOINES, IA
Pro Wrestling Insider

MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE

On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT

Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (with Ava Raine) versus Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Nima and Reid start things off and Reid with punches and a side head lock. Nima with a shoulder tackle and punch. Nima with a wrist lock and he lifts Reid in the air by the arm. Reid escapes and applies a rear naked choke. Fowler tags in and he kicks and punches Nima. Fowler tries for a suplex but Nima blocks it. Nima with a suplex and wrist lock. Price tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Price gets a near fall. Nima tags in and Price with a knee and Nima with a running knee for a near fall. Price with a thrust kick and knee lift to Fowler. Ava punches Price and Fowler sends Price throat first into the ropes.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER TNA AND WWE OFFICIAL BRIAN WITTENSTEIN LAUNCHES PROTOTYPE TALENT AGENCY

Talent agent Brian Wittenstein is forming a new venture, Prototype Talent Agency. He will launch with many of his existing clients, including Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, The Imperfects), WWE’s “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Arrow, Go-Big Show), Piper Curda (Legacies, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie, Big Shot), Ricky Garcia (Bigger Fatter Liar, Best Friends Whenever), Major Curda (KPOP on Broadway, Riverdale), Brandi Rhodes (Rhodes to The Top, WAGS Atlanta), Owen Patrick Joyner (Something Here, Julie & The Phantoms), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BY THE NUMBERS 668

This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 30 minutes, AEW Dark was 30 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy