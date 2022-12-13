ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
MORRIS, IL
Man gets 2.5 years for buying gun used to kill Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun later used to kill a Chicago police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Jamel Danzy of Hammond was sentenced in a federal courtroom full of Chicago police officers and the mother of Officer Ella French, who was slain in August 2021. Danzy had pleaded guilty in July to one count of federal firearm conspiracy. Two brothers are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other felonies stemming from the shooting that killed French, 29, and wounded her partner after they had stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side.
CHICAGO, IL

