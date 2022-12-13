Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ALREADY PUSHING MJF-BRYAN, SURGERY FOR AEW WRESTLER AND MORE
Shop AEW has a new MJF running scared T-shirt immortalizing the AEW Champion running away from Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on Dynamite. "Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time" Willow Nightingale Loses Her Smile | Hey! (EW), 12/18/22. STRONG Free For All!...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE
On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES
The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2022 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS REPORT
Your announcers are Michael Cole and John Layfield. The National Guard present the colors and the National Anthem is being performed by Chief Warrant Officer Dennis White, who was at the 2009 Tribute to the Troops. Cole reminds us that it was John who suggested the Tribute to the Troops...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE
Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE MERCH, WALLER AND KAI TALK, LOGAN PAUL'S GREAT YEAR AND MORE
WWE Shop has new T-shirts for The Bloodline and Braun Strowman. There also are new beanies with designs for Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage available. A correction for something I posted yesterday, I misread the post from PlayStation WWE 2K 22 actually comes to PlayStation Plus on January 3rd not December 20th. Apologize for the mistake.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A GAUNTLET NEXT WEEK, THAT POOR APRON, UNCLE HOWDY, AND A BIG MAIN EVENT TO END THE WWE TELEVISION YEAR
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso emerge. Match Number One: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox versus Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Liv...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER TNA AND WWE OFFICIAL BRIAN WITTENSTEIN LAUNCHES PROTOTYPE TALENT AGENCY
Talent agent Brian Wittenstein is forming a new venture, Prototype Talent Agency. He will launch with many of his existing clients, including Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, The Imperfects), WWE’s “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (Arrow, Go-Big Show), Piper Curda (Legacies, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie, Big Shot), Ricky Garcia (Bigger Fatter Liar, Best Friends Whenever), Major Curda (KPOP on Broadway, Riverdale), Brandi Rhodes (Rhodes to The Top, WAGS Atlanta), Owen Patrick Joyner (Something Here, Julie & The Phantoms), Julia Garcia (Sydney to the.
