How to play Activision with options

Kevin Kelly of Kelly Intelligence breaks down how to trade ATVI and the traders react. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
Final Trades: TGT, EWZ, XLE & LMT

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
Third Point could see big returns from small changes at Bath & Body Works

Activist Commentary: Third Point is a multistrategy hedge fund founded by Dan Loeb that selectively takes activist positions. Loeb is one of the true pioneers in the field of shareholder activism and definitely one of a handful of activists who shaped what has become modern day shareholder activism. He invented the poison pen letter in a time when a poison pen was often necessary, and as times have changed, he has transitioned from the poison pen to the power of the argument. Third Point has amicably gotten board representation at companies like.
S&P 500 falls as stocks struggle into year-end

Stocks fell Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 83 points, or 0.25%, offset slightly by gains in 3M, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Travelers, which all rose more than 1%. The S&P 500 fell 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.31%, weighed down by shares of Amazon, which slipped nearly 3%.
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008

Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes

Gold prices were essentially flat Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold last dropped 0.04% to $1,791.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.08% to $1,801.60. The dollar index...
Jim Cramer’s week ahead: Earnings and economic data should give clues on Fed policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...

