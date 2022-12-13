ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Help us track Santa!

By Daily Journal Staff
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0vRi_0jhbpQY100

ROCKINGHAM — Be on the lookout for Santa in Richmond County!

As Santa Claus gets ready to visit Richmond County this holiday season, the Richmond County Daily Journal wants to help readers track his progress on Christmas Eve.

Along with our friends and gold level sponsors Great Falls Wealth Management, Cascade, Medical Center Pharmacy and silver sponsor Pee Dee Electric, we’ll be publishing four different map pieces. The first one is printed in today’s edition. The remaining pieces can be found in the Daily Journal on December 17th, 21st, and 23rd.

Collect all four to have a map of the world for tracking Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., on the Daily Journal’s website and social media accounts, 911 dispatchers, police, fire and rescue squads will be featured in videos tracking Santa around the county.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Christmas Festival arrives Thursday in Downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday, Dec. 15, there will be a Christmas Festival in Downtown Rockingham from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At 5:00, Santa will arrive on a fire truck and will be stationed outside the Arts Council gallery. At the same time, Bold Moves Dancers will perform at the former Food King plaza, followed by Dance Sensations Dancers at 6:00. The Silverliners line dancers will perform at 7:00.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Santa and Sparky to tour Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will once again be riding in style as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour on Sunday, Dec. 18. From 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. that day, trucks with the LFD will be driving around the city trying to make it to as many neighborhoods in the city as possible through the afternoon.
LAURINBURG, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sweet Valley Ranch hosts drive-thru Festival of Lights

Bundle up the kids, fill up the gas tank and head towards Sunnyside School Road to enjoy Sweet Valley Ranch’s drive-thru Festival of Lights now until Dec. 26. Staff transformed about 40 acres of the farm into a magical Christmas Wonderland with over 1 million lights and over 350 animals.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas in Wagram

The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced. “We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.
WAGRAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
HAMLET, NC
