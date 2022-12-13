Help us track Santa!

ROCKINGHAM — Be on the lookout for Santa in Richmond County!

As Santa Claus gets ready to visit Richmond County this holiday season, the Richmond County Daily Journal wants to help readers track his progress on Christmas Eve.

Along with our friends and gold level sponsors Great Falls Wealth Management, Cascade, Medical Center Pharmacy and silver sponsor Pee Dee Electric, we’ll be publishing four different map pieces. The first one is printed in today’s edition. The remaining pieces can be found in the Daily Journal on December 17th, 21st, and 23rd.

Collect all four to have a map of the world for tracking Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., on the Daily Journal’s website and social media accounts, 911 dispatchers, police, fire and rescue squads will be featured in videos tracking Santa around the county.