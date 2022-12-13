ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say

A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Teens Arrested in Dec. 6 Azusa Murder

LOS ANGELES – Two suspects have been arrested, accused of gunning down a 16-year-old and wounding a 13-year-old in a recent spate of gun violence in Azusa. Covina resident Kimberly Salazar, 18, and a publicly unidentified 16-year-old were arrested recently. Both were formally charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA

